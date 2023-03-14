Pakistan police, ex-PM Khan supporters scuffle near his home

·3 min read

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police on Tuesday scuffled with supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan outside his home in the eastern city of Lahore as officers arrived to serve a warrant for the 71-year-old opposition leader to appear in court later this week on graft charges.

Police fired tear gas at the house as Khan's supporters hurled rocks and bricks at the officers. About a dozen police and some 35 of Khan's supporters were reported injured. Tear gas shells and pieces of bricks littered the pavement as Khan's followers fought back with batons snatched from the officers.

Khan has been ordered to appear before a judge in Islamabad on Friday to answer charges of illegally selling state gifts he had received during his term as premier and concealing assets.

Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April, has claimed that the string of cases against him, which include terrorism charges, are a plot by the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, to discredit the former cricket star turned Islamist politician.

“We will arrest him, and will do it on a court order,” Shahzad Bukhari, deputy-inspector general of Islamabad police, told reporters earlier in Lahore. Bukhari was later also lightly injured in the violence and received first aid from police medics at the scene.

However, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a top leader from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, said the government was trying to disrupt law and order by sending police to Khan’s house.

“We are ready to find a middle way through talks with police, but we should know what the purpose of today’s police raid is,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry, another senior party leader, said Khan’s legal team was in the process of submitting a request to the Islamabad High Court to have warrants against Khan suspended. Khan's lawyers were also legally challenging the warrants before another Islamabad court later Tuesday.

From inside his home, Khan urged his followers to fight on even if he is arrested in a message on Twitter. “They think this nation will fall asleep when Imran Khan is jailed,” he said. “You need to prove them wrong.”

Police said reinforcement were on their way Khan's house to bring the situation under control.

Earlier Tuesday, the government barred officials from keeping valuable state gifts received while in office in an effort to set an example amid entrenched corruption. The ban states that no official — including the country's prime minister, figurehead president and Cabinet ministers — can keep a gift that exceed $300 in value.

The ban says any recipient must deposit such a gift with the state repository, known as Toshakhana in the Urdu language, within a month of receiving it. The gifts would from now on be perceived as state property, it added.

Impoverished Pakistan has been embroiled in a deepening economic crisis and is trying to negotiate a desperately needed bailout from the International Monetary Fund to avoid a default.

Until his ouster, Khan's government had blocked the release of any information about gifts officials received from visiting dignitaries. In the past, officials receiving a gift — regardless of its value — would symbolically reimburse state coffers with a small amount and keep the gift.

In a major U-turn, Sharif's government on Monday publicized a list of gifts given to officials from past administrations, listing each item's value and the minor amounts paid by the recipients since 2002.

Munir Ahmed, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • U.S. Senator Warren: Fed's Powell should recuse himself from bank review

    Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to recuse himself from an internal review of recent bank failures, saying his actions "directly contributed" to them. The Federal Reserve said on Monday it is reviewing its oversight of Silicon Valley Bank in the wake of its abrupt failure Friday.

  • Boeing expected to land mega deal with Saudi Arabia

    Boeing scores a key deal with Saudi Arabia.

  • H&M launches U.S. resale program

    Fast-fashion retailer H&M launched a resale program Tuesday in collaboration with ThredUp, an online consignment platform that has partnered with dozens of brands to run their used clothing sales, H&M told Reuters. H&M will be the largest retailer to work with ThredUp, and the partnership will mark the retailer's first resale marketplace in the United States, according to Abigail Kammerzell, head of sustainability for H&M North America. Roughly 30,000 articles of clothing will initially be available on H&M’s resale site.

  • SVB borrowers face a quandary: Wait and see, or start afresh?

    Companies with funds at Silicon Valley Bank were relieved to find out on Sunday night that the government is stepping in to guarantee their deposits. But for some of these businesses, an important question remains: What will happen to the debt they borrowed from the failed bank? For now, the funds are unavailable for startups and other borrowers that have not drawn down the loans. Borrowers also face the risk of violating loan covenants if they withdraw deposits from their SVB accounts. That is

  • Athabasca Oil Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

    CALGARY, Alberta, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (“Athabasca” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved the Corporation’s normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 57,967,089 common shares during the 12-month period commencing March 16, 2023 and ending March 15, 2024 or such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of Athabasca. Athabasca’s launch of a NCIB is based on

  • The Fed’s 2% Inflation Target, Explained

    Inflation is slowly easing, but it’s still far from the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. WSJ’s Nick Timiraos explains how 2% became the central bank’s sweet spot, and what happens when the U.S. economy strays too far from it. Illustration: Miki Katoni

  • NatWest limits customers' crypto transfers, citing scam concerns

    Britain's NatWest has imposed new limits on the daily and monthly amount customers can send to cryptocurrency exchanges, seeking to protect consumers from "crypto-criminals", the bank said on Tuesday. From Tuesday customer transfers to cryptocurrency exchanges will be limited to 5,000 pounds ($6,088) per 30-day period, with no more than 1,000 pounds per day, NatWest said. Regulators around the world have warned of the risks of scams and fraud in the largely unregulated world of crypto trading.

  • United Airlines shares fall after dour forecast on expenses, slowing demand

    For months, airlines had been bullish on travel demand, which had allowed them to lift fares even as consumers cut down on discretionary spending due to rising inflation. But United on Monday cited "new seasonal demand patterns" during January and February, when travel appetite generally tends to cool, put pressure on its pricing power as it also operated more flights in anticipation of continued demand. Though United expects second-quarter revenue to be better than expectations and reiterated its full-year profit forecast, J.P. Morgan analysts said investors were still likely to be spooked by the current-quarter guide.

  • Japan, Canada in talks over collaboration in battery metals supply chain

    Japan and Canada are discussing collaboration on building strong supply chains for battery metals, Japan's industry minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said on Tuesday. A public-private mission led by Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and including 16 companies that work with batteries visited Canada last week for talks on building sustainable and resilient supply chains, he said.

  • Tax tips: How different kinds of investment income are taxed in Canada

    Understanding the different ways investment income is taxed can help optimize your overall tax liability.

  • Honda to move Accord production to Indiana as part of EV shift

    Honda Motor Co's U.S. unit said on Tuesday it would move production of its Accord sedan to Indiana in 2025 after assembling the model in Marysville, Ohio for more than 40 years, as part of its shift to electric vehicle (EV) production.Marysville will be Honda's first U.S. auto plant to transition to making EVs. The move comes after Honda and South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd in October announced they would build planned $4.4 billion joint-venture battery plant at a site near Jeffersonville, Ohio and broke ground earlier this month. The battery plant, to be completed by the end of 2024, will cover more than 2 million square feet (185,806 square meters) and aims for about 40 Gigawatt hours (GWh) of annual production capacity.

  • SVB-rattled banks First Republic and Western Alliance go on downgrade watch at Moody's

    Ratings agency Moody's has put US regional banks First Republic and Western Alliance under review for possible downgrade after Silicon Valley Bank's failure.

  • Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday, extending the previous day's slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled equities markets and sparked fear about a fresh financial crisis. Brent crude futures fell $1.64, or 2%, to $79.13 a barrel by 1001 GMT. "We see Monday’s developments around the regional U.S. banks as more noise than news for commodity markets, and it should not have any meaningful medium- to longer-term impact," said UBS analyst Carsten Menke.

  • Learn Everything You Wanted to Know and More About the Cizeta V16T

    Master mechanic Iain Tyrrell gets up close with the joint venture between Lamborghini engineers and a synth music legend.

  • Former NYPD officer who carried tambourine on Jan. 6 convicted after prosecutors said she shoved, slapped officers during riot

    Sara Carpenter was convicted of seven felony and misdemeanor charges last week related to her role in the insurrection.

  • Nanaimo business owner shot trying to recover stolen property from encampment

    A 49-year-old owner of a local mechanic shop in Nanaimo remains in hospital after being shot on Sunday afternoon. According to friends, he is in an induced coma, awaiting a second surgery after he was hit in the stomach. His condition is described as stable. The victim was part of a group of about six individuals who had entered a makeshift encampment close to downtown to retrieve tools that were stolen from his shop a few days earlier. RCMP say they responded to shots fired shortly after 3:30 p

  • Father bludgeons sex offender to death with moose antler

    A father used a moose antler and shovel to fatally bludgeon a sex offender he believed had been stalking his daughter.

  • 'I still bear the scars': The innocent men targeted by rape claim 'fantasist' Eleanor Williams

    Victims of rape claim 'fantasist' Eleanor Williams have revealed how allegations destroyed their lives and led to suicidal thoughts.

  • Lauren Boebert's New Tweet Slamming Joe Biden Is Pure Projection, Say Critics

    The Colorado Republican's post about "personal responsibility" went awry.

  • Michael Cohen testifies before Trump New York 'hush money' grand jury, admits he feels 'a little twisted, inside'

    As Michael Cohen went inside to testify, he said it's 'been a long time coming' and that he's not seeking revenge, just to hold Trump 'accountable.'