Pakistan outcry over police victim-blaming of gang-raped mother

Pakistan is in shock after robbers gang-raped a woman in front of her children near a motorway. But in a country where sexual violence towards women is common, why has this incident caused people to come out onto the streets and demand change, asks the BBC's Saira Asher.

Women in Pakistan are often advised by family members or relatives not to be out late at night, or to make sure they have a male companion with them for their safety.

But when a top police official, charged with finding the attackers, implied the victim had been partly to blame for being out after dark alone, it ignited fury.

Comments that previously may not have been publicly questioned are now being called out as victim-blaming.

"Blaming the victim, judging a woman's character to determine whether she was a victim; these are rooted in our society for decades," says Moneeza Ahmed, who is part of a feminist collective.

"So the backlash is a sign that our society is listening, changing and a lot more women are speaking up."

What happened in the 'motorway rape'?

At around 3am on 9 September, the woman ran out of fuel on a motorway leading out of the eastern city of Lahore. Her two children were with her.

She called her relatives in Gujranwala who advised her to call the motorway emergency numbers and also set off to help her.

According to the complaint registered with the police by one of the woman's relatives, the car was broken into by two men in their early- to mid-30s who stole money and jewellery she had on her. They raped her in front of her two children in a nearby field, and then escaped.

Police say she is still traumatised, though she did provide them with some basic descriptions of her attackers.

The next day the most senior police official in Lahore, Umer Sheikh, appeared in front of the media and implied that she had been partly to blame. He questioned why she had not taken a busier road, given that she had been alone with her children, or checked her fuel before departing.

In several TV appearances he reiterated these points, also adding that the woman, who is a resident of France, seemed to be operating under the impression Pakistan was as safe as France.

The reaction was like nothing seen in the country before and came from all quarters.

On social media people called him out for his victim-blaming.

#RemoveCCPOLahore - dear Pakistanis pl listen go what he is saying - this is UNACCEPTABLE - he must apologize and be sent home pic.twitter.com/JcxftTscSZ — Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) September 10, 2020

You’ll be SHOCKED to hear this one. This is our CCPO lahore. He just came up with another justification why it is not the fault of state that lady got raped. Hear it twice or you won’t be able to believe what he said #BlameTheRapistOnly #RemoveCCPOLahore #motorwayincident pic.twitter.com/A6Gys06XZO — Hassaan Niazi (@HniaziISF) September 10, 2020

Federal Minister of Human Rights Shireen Mazari said on Twitter: "For an officer to effectively blame a woman for being gang-raped by saying she should have taken the GT Road or question as to why she went out in the night with her children is unacceptable & have taken up this issue. Nothing can ever rationalise the crime of rape. That's it."

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also condemned the remarks, as did a host of others.

Ms Ahmed says she and others are fighting against "a patriarchal mind-set; women being blamed for rape, or not being able to go out at night with her kids, or being called promiscuous if she does".

'Brave women' demanding change

An apology this week for his comments has done little to stem the anger directed at the police chief.

"Representatives from all political parties making this point on television, activists, academics; it was a beautiful coming together of brave women," says Reema Omer, legal adviser for the South Asia programme at the International Committee of Jurists.

Protest marches are being held in major cities across the country. There are demands for reforms to the police, and to the medical-legal, court and prison systems.

For the victim, this could all amount to nothing. Few rape cases are ever prosecuted in Pakistan, and even fewer successfully.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudry said in the National Assembly this week that there are an average of 5,000 rape cases registered every year and that 5% lead to convictions. Rights group say the true figure is even lower, pointing out that many rape cases are never brought to the attention of the police.

Story continues