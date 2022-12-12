Pakistan furious over catch that appeared to fall short of Ollie Pope

Rob Bagchi
·2 min read
England celebrate Ollie Pope's controversial dismissal of Saud Shakeel - GETTY IMAGES
England celebrate Ollie Pope's controversial dismissal of Saud Shakeel - GETTY IMAGES

The decision of the TV umpire, Joel Wilson, to give Saud Shakeel out caught behind for 94 has provoked plenty of anger in Pakistan and on social media on Monday morning and arguably proved decisive in the result of the second Test and series.

The left-handed batsman followed Mohammad Nawaz in Mark Wood's previous over by tickling a delivery that was angled across him and feathered a chance through to Ollie Pope, the stand-in wicketkeeper, with Pakistan 64 runs short of victory.

Pope dived to his right and scooped the ball in his right glove before his left hand completed the catch but Aleem Dar, the umpire at the non-striker's end, was unable to give him out with the naked eye, instead referring it upstairs for confirmation with the soft signal indicating that in his judgment the catch had been taken cleanly.

Last year the ICC changed the regulations governing the soft signal meaning that it should only influence the TV umpire if the technology fails to ensure they can make a fair judgment based only on the evidence. Wilson, having watched several replays, came to the conclusion that Pope had managed to jam his hand under the ball, the heavily taped ring finger of his right glove stopping the ball grazing the grass.

In truth, repeated showings of the incident from all available angles, slowed down and magnified, failed to offer decisive proof either way. If anything the balance seemed to tilt in favour of the batsman with the ball, the foreshortening that tends to punish the fielder notwithstanding, seeming to kiss the ground before Pope closed his grip.

Kamran Akmal, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper, called it a "shocking decision" on Twitter, while several other posters likened it to the various Var controversies that have plagued the football World Cup. Michael Vaughan, the former England captain, wrote "Thought I saw a little bit of the ball hitting the ground with that last dismissal" but Wilson, one of the few who would disagree, had the only call that counts.

