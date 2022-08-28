Pakistan floods destroy major bridge, displacing 180,000 people

Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read
Flooding in Pakistan
Flooding in Pakistan Photo by Ahmed Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Some 180,000 Pakistanis fled their homes on Saturday after ongoing floods destroyed a major bridge in the country's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Reuters reported that many of the displaced persons spent "the night on highways with their livestock."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned Friday of "unprecedented damage and devastation" after declaring a national emergency the previous day. Pakistan's military has also deployed to assist in disaster relief, with army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa promising on Saturday not to "spare any effort to assist them in this difficult time."

The flooding, which began in mid-June due to heavy rainfall, has killed over 900 people in Pakistan and nearly 200 in neighboring Afghanistan. Videos published by The Washington Post show cars floating away and people wading through shoulder-deep water with children on their backs.

Pakistani authorities say some 30 million people have been affected by the floods, which the country's climate change minister described as a "climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions."

