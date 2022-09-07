Pakistan floods: Biggest lake subsides amid race to help victims

Pumza Fihlani in Islamabad & Simon Fraser in London - BBC News
·3 min read
Children stand as their family takes refuge along a damaged road amid flood, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Bajara village, at the banks of Manchar lake, in Sehwan, Pakistan September 6, 2022.
The waters have submerged houses and roads across a vast area

Water levels in Pakistan's biggest lake are starting to recede, officials say, after last-ditch attempts to prevent it from bursting its banks.

Manchar Lake, in Sindh province, is dangerously full after record monsoons that inundated a third of Pakistan.

Its banks were deliberately breached to protect surrounding areas and more than 100,000 people have been displaced.

Teams are racing to rescue thousands still stranded in Pakistan's worst climate-induced disaster in years.

"We see the water is now starting to come down," provincial minister Jam Khan Shoro told the BBC. "If we didn't make the breaches, several towns with big populations would have been destroyed and many more people in danger."

Floods in Pakistan have affected some 33 million people and caused at least 1,343 deaths, Pakistan's National Disaster Management Agency said.

Map showing damage done by monsoon rains
Map showing damage done by monsoon rains

Officials have said a little over a quarter of a million people are in shelters, a fraction of those who need help.

Damaged infrastructure is also hampering aid and rescue operations, which cannot keep pace with demand. Some connecting roads in Sindh province have either collapsed, are flooded or are backed up for days with queuing traffic.

Manchar Lake straddles two districts - Jamshoro and Dadu - with an urban population of more than 1 million.

A man rows a boat with submerged houses in the background, following rains and floods during the monsoon season in Mehar, Pakistan August 31, 2022.
Towns that became virtual islands - Mehar (pictured here) west of Lake Manchar, and Johi to the north-east

Johi, a town near the lake, has been surrounded by water and now resembles an island. Its residents have built an improvised dyke to slow down water coming into the area, as they did during floods in 2010. Authorities told the BBC they do not know yet if the measure will work this time.

Meanwhile, the UN children's agency Unicef has said more children are at risk of dying from disease in Pakistan because of the shortage of clean water.

This year's floods - Pakistan's worst climate-induced natural disaster in years - have been caused by record torrential rainfall and melting glaciers in the country's northern mountains.

Pakistan's climate change minister, Sherry Rehman, told the BBC that richer countries needed to do more to help poorer countries faced with the devastation caused by climate change.

"Richer countries have got rich on the back of fossil fuels… and have been burning their way to kingdom come," she said in an interview with BBC News.

The disaster has highlighted the stark disparity between countries that are the largest contributors towards climate change and countries that bear the brunt of its impact. Pakistan produces less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions but its geography makes it extremely vulnerable to climate change.

Low-emission countries like Pakistan, Ms Rehman said, "are now feeling the heat - quite literally of other people's development and greed".

"We have made an appeal to the developed world that this is the time to actually do more."

She acknowledged flood aid from countries including the US, Qatar, Turkey - but said international support would be needed to help make Pakistan's infrastructure climate resilient.

"We neither have the money or the technical capacity."

Manchar lake satellite images
Manchar lake satellite images
    Todd Dunivant won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2005 as a member of the Los Angeles Galaxy. After a 17-year wait, the former Toronto FC defender has another crack at hoisting the historic trophy — this time as president and GM of second-tier Sacramento Republic FC. The USL Championship side takes on Orlando City SC at the MLS team's home stadium on Wednesday with the cup on the line. The game is already a sellout with 25,500 expected in attendance. Sacramento kicked off its cup run on April 7,