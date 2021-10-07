Pakistan earthquake kills 18

At least 18 have been killed after an earthquake struck Pakistan's Balochistan province

At least 18 people have been killed after an earthquake struck Pakistan's Balochistan province early on Thursday, officials have told the BBC.

Disaster management officials said the death toll may increase.

Images on social media showed people in the city of Quetta out on the streets in the aftermath of the quake.

Initial reports indicated that it may have measured up to 5.7 on the Richter scale. A government official said people died when structures collapsed.

Local news channel Geo TV said around 50 others are thought to have been injured, with several of them rushed to hospital in critical condition.