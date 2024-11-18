Pakistan Cricket Board appoints Aaqib Javed as interim white-ball coach

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has appointed former international fast bowler Aaqib Javed as interim head coach of its white-ball team until the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Gary Kirsten of South Africa resigned as white-ball head coach and red-ball coach Jason Gillespie filled the role for Pakistan’s tour to Australia that ended on Monday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday that Aaqib “will continue to serve as a senior member of the selection committee” and will be assigned additional responsibilities at the end of the Champions Trophy.

“The PCB will initiate the recruitment process for a permanent white-ball head coach, aiming to complete the appointment by the end of the Champions Trophy scheduled from February 19 to March 9,” it said.

Under Gillespie, Pakistan beat Australia 2-1 in the ODI series – its first win in a bilateral series in that country for 22 years. However, Australia routed Pakistan 3-0 in the Twenty20s after it won the third and final match by seven wickets in Hobart on Monday.

Aaqib's team is scheduled to play a minimum of 14 white-ball games ahead of the Champions Trophy, the schedule of which is yet to be announced by the ICC after India refused to travel to Pakistan for the eight-team tournament.

It will play three ODIs and three T20s against Zimbabwe later this month before heading to South Africa for another series. Pakistan has also planned a home triangular ODI series, from Feb. 8-14, in which New Zealand and South Africa are the other participating countries.

