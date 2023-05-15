Pakistan court grants bail to former PM Imran Khan's wife in graft case - lawyer

FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan performs umrah on the 27th day of Ramadan with his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Grand Mosque, in the holy city of Mecca

By Mubasher Bukhari

LAHORE, Pakistan (Reuters) - A Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife in a graft case until May 23, a lawyer in their legal team said.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was co-accused along with Khan in the case, which pertained to the alleged receiving of financial help from a land developer in the setting-up of Al Qadir University of which the former premier and his spouse are trustees.

Khan was arrested by the country's anti-graft agency last week, prompting violent protests across the country. He was later released and received bail from a court in Islamabad for two weeks.

"We had requested for a protective bail for Bushra Bibi in Al Qadir Trust Case and a two-judge bench of LHC has granted the bail till May 23," Bibi's lawyer Intizar Hussain Panjutha told Reuters.

(Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari, writing by Gibran Peshimam, editing by Ed Osmond)