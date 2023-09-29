Pakistan bombing: At least 52 killed in suicide attack

A boy injured in the bomb explosion - District Police Office

At least 52 people have been killed in a suicide attack on a religious gathering to mark the birthday of Prophet Mohammed in Pakistan.

More than 50 people were also injured in a bomb explosion, which happened in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, health officials and police said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast, which comes amid a surge in attacks claimed by militant groups in the west of the country, raising the stakes for security forces ahead of national elections scheduled for January next year.

“The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmed told Reuters, adding that blast took place near a mosque where people were gathering for a procession to mark Mohammad’s birthday, which is a public holiday.

An injured victim of a bomb explosion receives treatment - District Police Office

The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan, an umbrella group of various hardline Sunni Islamist groups, denied it had carried out the attack.

The casualties were being treated at hospitals in the nearby town of Mastung. Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti called the blast was a “very heinous act”.

In July, more than 40 people were killed in a suicide bombing in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province at a religious political party’s gathering.

This is a breaking news story. Follow for more updates.

