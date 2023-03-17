Pakistan athlete who died in migrant boat crash laid to rest

  • Sister Sadia Raza, center, relative Naimatullah Hazara, left, and friend Sumiaya Kianat, right, of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, attend her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
    1/6

    Pakistan Migration Shipwreck

    Sister Sadia Raza, center, relative Naimatullah Hazara, left, and friend Sumiaya Kianat, right, of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, attend her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Relatives and mourners attend funeral prayer of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
    2/6

    Pakistan Migration Shipwreck

    Relatives and mourners attend funeral prayer of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Relatives stand around the coffin of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, ahead of her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
    3/6

    Pakistan Migration Shipwreck

    Relatives stand around the coffin of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, ahead of her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, for her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
    4/6

    Pakistan Migration Shipwreck

    Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, for her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, for her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
    5/6

    Pakistan Migration Shipwreck

    Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, for her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • In this handout photo provided by Pakistan Hockey Federation on Thursday, March 2, 2023, shows women's field hockey player Shahida Raza, in Lahore, Pakistan. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria before dawn on Sunday. (Pakistan Hockey Federation via AP)
    6/6

    Migration-Shipwreck-Pakistan

    In this handout photo provided by Pakistan Hockey Federation on Thursday, March 2, 2023, shows women's field hockey player Shahida Raza, in Lahore, Pakistan. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria before dawn on Sunday. (Pakistan Hockey Federation via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sister Sadia Raza, center, relative Naimatullah Hazara, left, and friend Sumiaya Kianat, right, of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, attend her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Relatives and mourners attend funeral prayer of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Relatives stand around the coffin of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, ahead of her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, for her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
Relatives and mourners carry the coffin of female field hockey player Shahida Raza, who died in the shipwreck tragedy, for her funeral, in Quetta, Pakistan, Friday, March 17, 2023. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)
In this handout photo provided by Pakistan Hockey Federation on Thursday, March 2, 2023, shows women's field hockey player Shahida Raza, in Lahore, Pakistan. Raza was among other migrants who died in a shipwreck off Italy's southern coast. The migrants' wooden boat, crammed with passengers who paid smugglers for the voyage from Turkey, broke apart in rough water just off a beach in Calabria before dawn on Sunday. (Pakistan Hockey Federation via AP)
·1 min read

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Mourners attended the funeral Friday of a Pakistani female field hockey player who died in a migrant boat crash off Italy’s coast last month, sending a wave of shock and grief through this impoverished Islamic nation.

The boat carrying the athlete, Shahiza Raza, and 170 others set sail from the Turkish port of Izmir last month. Aboard were people from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and other countries who were seeking a better quality of life in Europe. It broke apart in rough waters off Calabria, killing Raza and at least 66 others.

Raza's funeral and burial took place in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province, a day after her body was repatriated from Italy with help from the country's Foreign Ministry.

Raza's family said the athlete attempted to emigrate to Europe to find a good job and earn money for the treatment of her disabled son, 3, so he could live a normal life. The boy, who was not on the boat, suffered brain damage as a baby and is also paralyzed on one side of his body. He remained in Pakistan.

Photographs of Raza donning the country’s national colors and sporting accolades have appeared on television and social media. But most people came to know of her after her death, as women’s sports are not widely televised in Pakistan.

Latest Stories

  • A top US general warns ISIS will be able to strike Western interests from Afghanistan within 6 months

    The Islamic State's affiliate in Afghanistan has the "ultimate goal" to strike the US homeland, Gen. Michael Kurilla told lawmakers on Thursday.

  • Syria's Assad offers Putin support in Ukraine war

    STORY: Without offering evidence, Assad said the West had taken in "old Nazis," and was now giving them support.Kyiv and the West say Russian accusations that Ukraine has become a hotbed of Nazism and "Russophobia" are a baseless pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine.Russia's military support for Assad helped him to turn the tide in a ruinous civil war that began in 2011 as a pro-democracy movement.

  • Official: EU foreign policy chief unwelcome in Israel

    Israel has signaled to the European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, that he is not welcome to visit following critical comments he made about Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank, Israeli officials said Wednesday. The incident marked the latest sign of deteriorating relations between Israel’ s new far-right government and some of its closest allies. Borrell upset Israel with an article published last week that Israeli officials said equated the Israeli victims of Palestinian attacks with militants killed in Israeli army operations.

  • Knowsley: Asylum seekers attacked outside Merseyside hotel where anti-migrant protests erupted

    Refugees have been subjected to attacks and abuse outside a Merseyside hotel where violent anti-migrant protests took place, police have said. Asylum seekers living at the Suites Hotel in Knowsley are said to have been targeted, together with staff and non-white people in the local area. Merseyside Police said it is now investigating 10 crimes related to the hotel since the protest - including "assaults, malicious communications and verbal abuse, both of staff, residents and people wrongly assumed to be connected to the premises".

  • Libya uranium: Missing barrels recovered, say eastern forces

    UN inspectors have been trying to locate about two and a half tonnes of uranium ore.

  • Tensions Mount Between Azerbaijan And Iran

    Azerbaijan’s strained relations with Iran have been worsening due to incidents such as a military aircraft flying along their state border, the missing of an Azerbaijani citizen in Iran, and Baku’s close ties with Iran’s archrival Israel.

  • U.S. grapples with forces unleashed by Iraq invasion 20 years later

    From an empowered Iran and eroded U.S. influence to the cost of keeping U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria to combat Islamic State fighters, the United States still contends with the consequences of invading Iraq 20 years ago, current and former officials say. Then-U.S. President George W. Bush's 2003 decision to oust Saddam Hussein by force, the way limited U.S. troop numbers enabled ethnic strife and the eventual 2011 U.S. pullout have all greatly complicated U.S. policy in the Middle East, they said.

  • Refugees targeted outside protest hotel

    Merseyside Police are investigating hate crimes

  • Students call for education reform in Hungary protest march

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Thousands of students and other opponents of Hungary's government marched in the capital Budapest on Wednesday to demand educational reforms and a change in the Central European country's political culture. The protest, dubbed a “freedom march” by organizers, was called by teachers unions and student groups who have spent months pressuring Hungary's government to provide salary raises and better working conditions for educators. The groups have also demanded the repeal o

  • Israeli protesters paint 'red line' leading to Supreme Court after Netanyahu spurns compromise

    Jerusalem woke on Thursday to the sight of a long red line painted by protesters along roads leading to Israel's Supreme Court, hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected a compromise deal for his government's planned judicial overhaul. Drone footage showed a small group of people in protective suits spraying a wide red stripe along mostly deserted roads leading from a police and magistrate's compound up to the Supreme Court in central Jerusalem.

  • Videos show scattered protests during Iran's fire festival

    Iranians have held scattered anti-government protests during an annual fire festival with ancient roots, according to videos circulating online. The videos appeared to show protesters in different cities chanting against the country's ruling clerics and hurling firecrackers at security forces during celebrations of Chaharshanbe Soori, which took place on Tuesday. Iran has seen waves of anti-government protests since September, when a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, died after being detained by the morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic's strict Islamic dress code.

  • Imran Khan greets supporters after police withdraw from around ex-PM's home

    Officers leave the home of Pakistan's main opposition leader after they tried to arrest him.

  • Hezbollah could be linked to explosion in northern Israel that injured civilian, Israeli military says

    Israeli military and intelligence believe the Lebanese militant organisation Hezbollah could be linked to an explosion in northern Israel on Monday which severely injured an Arab-Israeli civilian. Later that day a vehicle was stopped as part of a routine search near the Lebanese border; Israeli special forces shot dead a passenger inside after he presented a "threat". "The assumption was that he was going to conduct another attack," the Israeli military said in a briefing to journalists.

  • North Korea launches ICBM ahead of South Korea-Japan summit

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea's president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North. North Korea has conducted multiple missile launches this week amid ongoing joint South Korea-U.S. military drills that Pyongyang condemns as hostile actions. The missile, fired at 7:10 a.m. (2210 GMT on Wednesday) from Pyongyang, flew about 1,000 kilometres at a lofted trajectory, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

  • Immersive website lets people walk Ukraine’s war-torn streets

    Website The Undeniable Street View was launched on the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine.

  • Pakistan security forces pause Imran Khan's arrest

    STORY: Pakistani security forces withdrew from around Imran Khan's home on Wednesday (March 15), after a court ordered them to suspend an operation to arrest him.Clashes had erupted between police and Khan's supporters after officials tried to detain the former prime minister.Security forces had fired tear gas and water cannons at hundreds of Khan's supporters who had cordoned off his home in an effort to prevent his arrest.&nbsp;Police say a court in Islamabad ordered Khan's arrest for not appearing before it despite repeated summons in relation to selling state gifts given by foreign dignitaries during his premiership.Pakistan's election commission found him guilty in the matter and now a criminal inquiry is under way. Though Khan says he broke no rules.Police and other security personnel were seen leaving the Lahore neighborhood where Khan's home is located on Wednesday. A senior police official said the operation to arrest Khan had been paused to accommodate a cricket tournament in the Pakistan Super League being played at a stadium nearby. Khan accused the incumbent government of attempts on his life in a video released by his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.&nbsp;His life was in danger, he said, claiming that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and an intelligence agent had planned tear gas shelling on his home.After forces withdrew, Khan was seen standing outside his home, wearing a gas mask and talking to supporters.The violence has added to the instability in the country, which is struggling with an economic crisis and awaiting an International Monetary Fund bailout.

  • UN seeks independent ideas on tackling Afghanistan's Taliban

    The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday calling for independent recommendations on how a united international community should address the enormous challenges confronting Afghanistan — above all the Taliban’s drastic curtailment of education and work for women and girls, but also terrorism and the country’s dire humanitarian and economic situation. The resolution, co-sponsored by Japan and the United Arab Emirates, asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish an independent panel to assess the situation in Afghanistan and make proposals for a “coherent approach” for key players inside and outside the United Nations dealing with the political, humanitarian and development issues.

  • Iraqi ambush of Americans made a mockery of 'Mission Accomplished'

    A year after President George W. Bush launched the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, four U.S. civilian security contractors in SUVs took an ill-fated turn into the Iraqi city of Falluja. Masked insurgents ambushed the contractors using rocket-propelled-grenades and AK-47 rifles on a main street in Falluja, part of the Sunni Triangle, a central region of mainly Sunni Muslims that had been the powerbase of Saddam Hussein who had been toppled by the invasion launched on March 20, 2003. The attack in Falluja, 32 miles (50 km) west of Baghdad, and those violent scenes heralded not just more attacks on U.S. troops but a broad insurgency that swelled the ranks first of Al Qaeda and then Islamic State, miring Iraq in conflict and chaos from which it has yet to fully emerge two decades later.

  • In Israel, military reservists protest against judicial reform

    In Israel, the ongoing protest movement against judicial reform has now spread to the ranks of the army and in particular, reservists of elite units. In recent weeks, hundreds of them have published open letters to express their doubts about continuing to serve if the plans of Benjamin Netanyahu's government are adopted. It's an unprecedented move in a country that has largely been built around its reservists. Our correspondent Gwendoline Debono went to meet some of them.&nbsp;Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:Israelis step up protests after Netanyahu rejects judicial compromise proposalTens of thousands of Israelis protest against judicial overhaul

  • Two decades after invasion of Iraq, shadow of war still looms large

    Twenty years after the US-led invasion of Iraq, the shadow of the war still looms large. As well as the destabilisation of Iraq and the wider region, the conflict also created a power vacuum that enabled the rise of the Islamic State group. In this special edition, we speak to Samuel Helfont, assistant professor of strategy and policy at the Naval War College programme at the California-based Naval Postgraduate School and the author of several books on Iraq.Read more on FRANCE 24 EnglishRead also:Tikrit: 20 years since the US invasion of Iraq, what has become of Saddam Hussein’s birthplace?Iraqi man living in Ohio plotted assassination of George W. Bush, FBI saysIraq after Saddam Hussein: Two powers competing for influence