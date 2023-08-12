Pakistan appoints little-known senator as interim prime minister

Pakistani leaders on Saturday appointed Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar as the country’s interim prime minister. Photo courtesy of Senate of Pakistan

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Pakistani leaders have appointed Anwaarul Haq Kakar, a little-known senator, as the country's interim leader, outgoing prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's office confirmed Saturday.

Hakar will be tasked with running an interim government until the country's next general election.

His appointment was approved by both Sharif and outgoing opposition leader of the National Assembly Raja Riaz.

I am thankful to the Almighty for being given an opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan. My gratitude also extends to all the stakeholders for reposing their trust in me to lead the country. Prayers requested from everyone that Allah gives me the fortitude to carry out my...— Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) August 12, 2023

Pakistani President Arif Alvi then formally signed off on the appointment.

Hakar will formally be sworn into office Sunday.

"President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the appointment of Anwaarul Haque Kakar as caretaker prime minister. The president approved the appointment under Article 224-A of the Constitution," reads a joint statement issued by Aiwan-e-Sadr and Pakistan's presidential palace.

The process of having an interim prime minister is meant to ensure free and fair elections take place in Pakistan.

"We decided that the interim prime minister would be from a smaller province," Riaz told reporters in Islamabad Saturday.

"We had earlier decided that the caretaker PM should be someone from a smaller province and a non-controversial personality. Our aim was to remove the sense of deprivation in small provinces."

Hakar is from Balochistan, Pakistan's largest but least-populated province, located in the southwestern part of the country.

Little else is known about Hakar, an independent member of the country's Senate since 2018.

"I am thankful to the Almighty for being given an opportunity to serve the people of Pakistan," Hakar said in a statement on social media Saturday.

"My gratitude also extends to all the stakeholders for reposing their trust in me to lead the country. Prayers requested from everyone that Allah gives me the fortitude to carry out my responsibilities with due diligence."

The news comes just days after former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was disqualified from running for office for five years after being convicted of corruption charges.