Pakistan and Afghanistan: Acts of kindness by British Asians

Baldeep Chahal, Tania Sangha & Shabnam Mahmood - BBC Asian Network
Avi Jandu holding colouring book
Avi Jandu has made and donated colouring books for kids

From colouring books for children to essential supplies for those in need, members of the British Asian community are embracing the season of goodwill.

Months on from devastating floods in Pakistan, millions of people remain homeless, roads are destroyed and tens of thousands of schools and hospitals lie in ruins.

In Afghanistan, harsh winter temperatures and snowfall combined with limited resources since the Taliban takeover in 2021 make it a vulnerable time for many.

BBC Newsbeat has heard about three stories of generosity during this festive season.

Colouring for kids

Avi Jandu has donated colouring books to cheer up children who are unwell at Birmingham's Children's Hospital.

The 29-year-old has spent the past few months putting his artistic skills into action, developing sports-themed colouring books to donate to the wards.

"The idea stemmed from last Christmas. My brother and I donated toys to my mum's school and, off the back of that, I thought: 'How can I be creative and personalised?'."

The books have images of Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo and World Cup winner Lionel Messi, and come with colouring pencils.

Colouring books and pencils
Avi has written a message for the kids, which reads: "I hope you enjoyed this current book as much as I enjoyed putting it together"

"Hopefully, it's something that takes people's minds off things that they're going through," says Avi.

"The purpose of this book is to hopefully inspire a future artist who is passionate about arts and crafts."

Alongside his charity project, he has also raised over £1,500 to invest in equipment and facilities in the hospital.

"It's very humbling but more important to just support a local cause."

Sweaters for Afghanistan

Mahvish Rukhsana is a lawyer who visited Afghanistan last year following the Taliban's arrival.

"Everybody I spoke with hadn't been paid in months. And there were just so many small children begging on street corners."

"It just created this feeling of obligation to help in some way."

Mahvish, who lives in Ascot, describes seeing "an entire family living in this small, draughty, uninsulated room with zero electricity or running water".

"They have no heat, or cash to buy wood."

Mahvish
Mahvish says: "It's hard to imagine, but you're in this room, and they aren't able to turn on the heat"

Winters in Afghanistan are known for being intense, with below-freezing temperatures and blankets of heavy snow.

She says so far £5,000 has been raised through a crowdfunder, with the initial plan to do a sweater and warm clothes collection.

"I feel it raises awareness. And it allows people to get involved on a smaller level, but it can grow from there," says Mahvish.

"Children over there deserve so much more after decades of war and now the economic and humanitarian crisis."

Panto and comedy for Pakistan

More than 1,700 people have died in Pakistan's floods and two million homes have been damaged or destroyed.

Those who survived are living in endless uncertainty and despair.

But in the UK, the stage is providing a platform and opportunity to raise money for those affected by the floods.

Cinder'aliyah - a reworking of the classic fairy tale Cinderella billed as the first-ever Muslim panto - is back touring the UK.

Panto still
The show is in aid of Penny Appeal's Winter Emergency, to help provide winter aid including warm food, clothing, blankets and shelter

"They trust us that we're going to give them something which is both a mix of British culture and something to do with their Muslim faith," says writer and director Abdullah Afzal.

"The fact that the scenes are from diverse people on stage and it's something that we never had when we were growing up... I think it's quite uplifting for our community."

Another show - the annual Muslim Comedy Takeover - organised by Human Appeal, has some of the biggest names from the Muslim comedy scene, such as Imran Yusuf and Ali Official.

"You're going to come on, you're going to hear stories and anecdotes of what it's like to be a Muslim, what it's like to be an Asian," says Ali Official.

This tour will raise funds for Human Appeal's flood relief project, to rebuild homes in Pakistan for those affected by this year's devastating floods.

