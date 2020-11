Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 10 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The ceasefire violation took place at 10.30 am.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)