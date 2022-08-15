PairSoft Announces B2B Digital Payments Solution in Partnership With Finexio

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PairSoft, a leader in integrated AP and procurement automation, today announced its payment processing partnership with fintech giant Finexio.

PairSoft Pay, powered by Finexio, will further solidify the high performance of AP and procurement teams using PairSoft's comprehensive solutions. The new payment offering is a crucial element of PairSoft's vision for a harmonized, non-siloed spend management cycle that will save customers time and money through seamless automation and the elimination of fraud-prone paper checks. Additionally, the PairSoft customer experience will be amplified by one-click payments, increased security and control, high-touch supplier enablement, and multiple payment options for vendors.

This entry into the payments space rounds out PairSoft's robust automation solutions, which the Finexio-powered payment platform will be embedded into. PairSoft Pay covers a variety of payment types and channels, including payment methods like virtual cards, ACH, wire transfer, and paper checks per user needs. The ability to deliver faster electronic payments will boost the cash flows and streamline the workflows of large and small businesses alike, while the reduction of manual errors and PairSoft's end-to-end encryption will bolster fraud protection.

"We are excited and ready to jump into payments. This is the next great step in our mission to lead the procure-to-pay market, and we couldn't have chosen a better teammate than Finexio," said Matt Cotter, PairSoft CEO. "Innovation and strategy are at the heart of everything we do, and this product is the latest proof point."

Ernest Rolfson, CEO and Founder of Finexio, agreed: "We are thrilled to begin this partnership with a future-forward organization like PairSoft, and we're ready to elevate their user experience through a seamless payments-as-a-service solution. Finexio exists to embed integrated payments into leading AP and Procurement software platforms serving mid-market needs, and PairSoft is a leading example of a platform driving exemplary results in digital business transformation for end users. Putting the 'Pay' into 'Procure to Pay' is a natural evolution of the service offering."

As PairSoft begins rolling out its Finexio-powered payment system, it's recommended that existing customers who are interested in this upgraded functionality continue communicating with their account managers. New organizations interested in leveraging payments as well as other automated solutions with PairSoft can get in touch today.

About PairSoft

PairSoft is a leading provider of procure-to-pay solutions that directly integrate with Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle NetSuite, Blackbaud, Oracle, and Sage Intacct as well as various other ERPs. Their mission is to be the solution of choice for mid-market financial services departments that are taking control of their procure-to-pay processes. They bring enterprise-style capability to B2B transactions, including full process visibility and control, and support sustainability with automation and analytics. Learn more about PairSoft on their website or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Finexio

Finexio is the leading AP Payments-as-a-Service company focused on providing end-to-end payment capabilities embedded within Procurement, AP Software Platforms, and Financial Institutions. This embedded electronic payments solution represents a powerful disruption to traditional, disjointed manual-based AP processes. Finexio's modern, efficient service model, robust API, SSO capabilities, and total payment solutions translate to high-margin revenue streams and a strong competitive position for partners. Learn more about Finexio on their website or follow them on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

PairSoft: Jemina Boyd (jboyd@pairsoft.com)

Finexio: Patrick Edmonds (patrick.edmonds@finexio.com)

