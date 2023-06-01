A pairing of Northern California luxury wine vineyard estates. Which do you prefer?

If you had a choice between two equally spectacular Tuscan-style vineyard estates in Northern California — one in Healdsburg for $9.5 million and one in Livermore for $4.88 million — which would you buy?

It might be a tough call, so here’s a closer look.

The $9.5 million Healdsburg estate at 4030 Old Barn Road in Sonoma County near the Russian River offers an expansive, 1,200-bottle wine cellar, outdoor pool and spa and a bocce ball court — all on a 10.44-acre piece of land.

The $4.88 million spread in the Livermore Valley Wine Country at 7795 Cedar Mountain Road sits on a little more than 16 acres with extraordinary views of rolling hillsides and vineyards, plus a swimming pool.

The Healdsburg estate

“From the moment of arrival, visitors are greeted with lush greenery, zen grounds and meandering garden pathways,” according to the property listing for the Healdsburg manor.

The main residence combines modern design and classic European architecture. The two-level home spans 6,500 square feet with three palatial ensuite bedrooms and two additional full baths.

A gorgeous kitchen — decked out with marble countertops and high-end appliances — adjoins a breakfast area and family room under an intricately detailed ceiling. Multiple French doors lead to the outside. The formal dining room flows out to the pool area for those extra large dinner parties. The formal living room features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

There’s also a fitness center with sauna and steam shower.

A detached guest home comes with one bedroom, a full bath and kitchenette. The house stands near the horse paddock, stalls, goat barn and chicken coop.

Also outside is a 25-yard lap pool and spa, large patio and bocce ball surrounded by heritage oaks trees.





A video above takes a tour of the property.

The Livermore estate

“Escape to the beauty and serenity of Tuscany without leaving California’s original wine region,” according to the property listing for the massive Livermore estate.

The main residence spans 6,671 square feet with seven bedrooms and six bathrooms. Of its 16 acres, about 14 are planted with income-producing vineyards of chardonnay, petite sirah, and zinfandel grapes. The gated grounds are further highlighted by Italian cypress tree columns and old growth redwood, and marble countertops.

Elegant marble countertops inside the house were imported from the Amalfi coast. There’s also a spacious wine cellar, two main level bedroom and an in-law apartment, which “make it perfect for multi-generational living,” according to the listing.

The Livermore property was featured on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing in 2015, according to Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

Susan Schall of Park 46 Real Estate and Kevin West and Bernetta Wess at Venture Sotheby’s International Realty are the listing agents.