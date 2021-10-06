Pair win Nobel prize in chemistry for work on organic catalysts

Photograph: Fernando Vergara/AP

A pair of scientists have won the 2021 Nobel prize in chemistry for their work on organic catalysts that has paved the way for entirely new classes of small molecule drugs.

The winners, Benjamin List and David MacMillan, will share the award, presented by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and worth 10m Swedish kronor (£870,000).

The announcement follows the Nobel prize in physiology or medicine, awarded on Monday to a pair of US scientists for their work on the sense of touch, and the Nobel prize in physics, given to three scientists on Tuesday for their contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems, including the Earth’s climate.