A pair of North Carolina homes fell into the ocean this week. Why experts say it 'won't be the last time.'

Ashley R. Williams, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Scattered debris and wooden planks poking up from soggy sand were all that remained of a coastal North Carolina house’s foundation earlier this week.

That day, a low pressure system sent powerful winds and water lashing up the Outer Banks’ eastern coastline. Mere feet away, strong waves splashed and battered the unoccupied home’s damaged structure from all sides as it rested at its new address – the ocean’s edge.

Just up the road on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, a similar scenario played out. Another unoccupied home’s structure collapsed into the water amid severe weather conditions.

They were the second and third homes this year to collapse in Rodanthe, according to the National Park Service and officials in Dare County, North Carolina. In February, another uninhabited home collapsed, resulting in a 15-mile-long debris field that was cleaned up over Valentine's Day weekend.

CLIMATE CHANGE: There's a 50-50 chance Earth will reach critical mark within 5 years, report says

Experts told USA TODAY these occurrences won’t be the last, particularly as the Eastern Seaboard enters the 2022 hurricane season.

“The highest strike potential is actually right near Cape Hatteras, typically seeing a hurricane roughly once every two years to come through the area,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said.

A collapsed house is seen along the shore in Rodanthe, North Carolina.
A collapsed house is seen along the shore in Rodanthe, North Carolina.

Severe storms impacting coastlines or inland areas – like Hurricanes Michael, Dorian and Matthew – have become more common in the past decade, including along the Outer Banks, Reppert said.

In 2011, Hurricane Irene’s powerful winds and catastrophic storm surge – between 10 to 12 feet of water, according to the National Weather Service – left a landscape-altering scar on the area that is still visible more than 10 years later.

"There were some new inlets that formed due to Hurricane Irene, and that created several washouts and damaged roads going onto Hatteras Island,” Reppert said.

Beyond the Outer Banks

These coastal issues aren’t limited to the Outer Banks. The detrimental effects of severe storms and shoreline erosion can strike homes up and down the eastern, Gulf and western coasts of the United States, said Sheldon Yellen, CEO of BELFOR Property Restoration.

“Many cities along U.S. coastlines in states like California, Florida, South Carolina, New Jersey, Louisiana, Maryland and more are facing similar problems due to the ever-worsening coastal erosion and rising sea levels,” Yellen wrote in an email to USA TODAY.

Some communities across the nation try to mitigate the threat by building sea walls to protect homes and businesses, while others are combatting beach erosion the best way they know how: beach nourishment, thanks to help from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

WHAT ABOUT VACATION RENTALS? Here’s what you should know

For example, Louisiana’s ongoing Terrebonne Basin Barrier Island and Beach Nourishment project involves restoring over seven miles of shoreline and about 1,257 acres of marshland, dunes and beaches with 9.2 million cubic yards of sediment, according to the Coastal Protection and Restoration authority.

In the case of vulnerable barrier islands like the Outer Banks, those decades-old shoreline homes didn’t start out sitting so close to the ocean. They were most likely protected by large dunes and wide swaths of beach in the past, and Reppert said homes in many cases were initially built hundreds of feet from the water.

“Now, as the dunes have pushed back, we've actually seen these homes get almost into the water permanently, and that's caused a lot of the issues that we're seeing with most of these homes that we're seeing collapse,” Reppert said.

Image of a Collapsed house in Rodanthe, N.C.
Image of a Collapsed house in Rodanthe, N.C.

Sea level rise speeds up the naturally occurring erosion and narrows the beaches – and the distance between the homes and water – in the process, according to Dr. Reide Corbett, executive director of the Coastal Studies Institute at East Carolina University.

These issues won't just wash away.

“It won’t be the last time we see significant shoreline erosion and waves underneath houses," Corbett said.

"Whether it's the Outer Banks, the Gulf Coast, or, you know, pick a coastal community around the world, these challenges are something that we are going to be dealing with moving forward, and we need to take a proactive approach to how we can make our coastal communities more resilient," he added.

How to 'shore up' a coastal home

The homes that fell recently into the Atlantic Ocean were examples of properties that were not properly protected by the homeowners, according to Dare County manager Bobby Outten.

“They didn’t repair the home, didn’t do anything to prevent it from falling in, and ultimately the ocean took it," Outten told 13 News Now.

“It’s a shame for those people who own those homes,” Outten said. “That area is an area of high erosion and it’s something that wasn’t unexpected.”

It’s possible to “shore up” a coastal home to boost its structural resiliency against the energy associated with strong storms, like resetting or adding additional pilings beneath a house, said Corbett, a North Carolina native.

Some homeowners with the resources to do so can relocate the property to a place farther inland to protect it.

TRYING TO TURN THE TIDE: Chicago's treasured shores are being swamped by rising waters

“We’ve seen several homes that have been moved into not the first row of homes, but maybe a second or third row of homes,” Corbett said.

In the Cape Hatteras area, Dare County home inspectors give residents a heads up on whether their seaside homes are still safe for occupancy, face a risk of collapse or if some repairs are needed to build the homes' resiliency before severe conditions threaten the coast.

Other steps for coastal homeowners in vulnerable, flood-prone spots include improving the home’s land grading or slope, changing the property’s landscaping and installing water barriers and new drainage systems, Yellen suggested.

Preparation is key, Yellen said.

"People who live in coastal towns across the country should understand how to prepare for hurricanes, coastal erosion, unpredictable sea levels and more to ensure their homes are adequately protected from potential disaster," he said.

Contributing: Gareth McGrath, USA TODAY NETWORK

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Outer Banks homes washed out to sea. Experts warn it'll happen again.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 10 killed in racially motivated shooting in Buffalo

    STORY: An 18-year-old white male has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism."Authorities say at least 10 people have been reported dead from the shooting, which took place in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the suspect was armed with an assault-style rifle and body armor when he opened fire in the parking lot, while livestreaming the attack on Twitch:1:50 "He worked his way back to the front of the store. Buffalo police immediately responded and engaged the suspect in the vestibule of the store and at that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck. Buffalo Police personnel and two patrol officers talked the suspect into dropping the gun. He dropped the gun, took off some of his tactical gear and surrendered at that point."Officials said eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, and that the attack would be investigated both as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism" under federal law.Twitch said in a statement that it removed the livestream of the attack less than two minutes after it started and was working to ensure no other accounts reposted the content.Speaking at the suspect's arraignment on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said such livestreams were responsible for a "feeding frenzy" of violent extremist ideology. She also pledged to introduce previously planned gun control legislation on Tuesday to address "loopholes" in state laws."To see the sense of security shattered by an individual, a White Supremacist who has engaged in an act of terrorism and will be prosecuted as such... It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there is such evil that lurks out there."Documents attributed to the suspect have been circulating online, including a to-do list for the attack, as well as a 180-page manifesto alleging that minorities are replacing white people worldwide.A district attorney spokesperson declined to comment on the documents while the FBI could not immediately be reached for comment.If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole.

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Pat Maroon on officiating in Leafs-Lightning series: 'It feels like preseason'

    Pat Maroon doesn't seem to be too fond of the whistle in the Leafs-Lightning series.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Calgary Flames head to Dallas with sights on series-clincher

    CALGARY — Darryl Sutter isn't about to reveal his plans for a potential series-clinching game, but the Calgary Flames have won back-to-back playoff games with the coach taking from his forwards and giving to his defencemen. Running 11 forwards and seven defencemen instead of 12 and six in two straight wins not only eased pressure on Calgary's back end, but the mixing and matching of the forward lines threw a few wrinkles at a dense Dallas Stars defence. Up three games to two in the best-of-seven

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Veteran CFL player Prukop attends Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp

    WINNIPEG — Veteran CFL quarterback Dakota Prukop was competing along with first-year players Wednesday at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp. Prukop's presence was somewhat surprising, given the CFL Players' Association had said it directed veteran quarterbacks on eight CFL teams to skip rookie camps. The union added there was "the exception of one club, where there is concern by our Association over a pattern of retribution toward players by team management.'' According to a league source, t

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Crosby leaves in 2nd period of Penguins' 5-3 loss in Game 5

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins were leading 2-0 in Game 5 of their first-round series against the New York Rangers when star center Sidney Crosby headed to the dressing room with about seven minutes left in the second period Wednesday night. Minutes earlier, he was knocked to the ice after a hard high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba while the Penguins had the puck in the offensive zone. Following his departure, New York scored three times on three consecutive shots over a 2:42

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T