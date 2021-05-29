Pair who knocked teenager off motorbike and fatally stabbed him jailed
A man who knifed a teenager to death in the street after knocking the victim off his motorbike has been handed a life sentence.
Mario Gruda, 23, rammed Cameron Murfitt, 18, with the stolen Lexus car he was driving before passenger Mason Bridle, 18, repeatedly stabbed him.
The attack, in the Woolwich Common area of south east London, was carried out in broad daylight in a busy street on the afternoon of March 15 last year.
The killers, who were both full-time Class A drug dealers, drove off, leaving Cameron to die of a fatal stab wound to his thigh.
Passers-by tried to help until police and paramedics arrived, but despite all their best efforts, he died at the scene.
Bridle, from Lewisham, was found guilty of murder following a trial at Woolwich Crown Court, while Gruda, from Eltham, was convicted of the lesser offence of manslaughter.
On Friday, Judge Andrew Lees sentenced Bridle to detention for life, with a minimum term of 16 years, while Gruda was jailed for 14 years, of which he will serve two thirds.
“Cameron Murfitt was but 18 when he was killed. His death is a pointless waste of a young life,” the judge said.
The victim’s mother, Samantha Murfitt, told of her “heartbreak” in a victim impact statement read out in court.
“All I can say is that the moment Cameron’s heart stopped beating mine did too. I also died that day,” she said.
“Cameron was dead, and I was left without a son and his sister was left without a brother.”
She added: “All I could ever ask for was for his murderer to be brought to justice.
“Of course, Cameron is never coming home, but this does give me some closure now.”
Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard, who led the investigation, said: “I wish to thank those members of the public who came to Cameron's aid following the brutal attack on him and those who later assisted what was an incredibly difficult investigation.
“I would also like to recognise the quiet dignity with which Cameron's family have conducted themselves throughout the trial. I hope that today's verdicts go some way towards offering them the closure they deserve whilst removing two very dangerous criminals from the streets.
“Reducing violent crime in communities across London continues to be the Met’s top priority. We are working tirelessly – day and night – to take weapons off the street, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe.”
