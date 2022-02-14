A pair of foodie destinations will open in August in Charlotte’s FreeMoreWest. What to know

Counter- will soon be on the move, joining an adjacent second concept planned to open in early August at the Salt & Vinegar project. The mixed use space of restaurants, retail and office space in FreeMoreWest will be home to the newest location of Legion Brewing, as well.

Previous plans had put Counter- and its sister spot Biblio at 700 Tuckaseegee Road in nearby Wesley Heights.

Chef and partner Sam Hart’s vision for the immersive restaurant has included more open space and a view of the kitchen, he told CharlotteFive last year. The wine bar will be a spot where you can lounge for hours with great wine and food.

When: Opening night in the new location is set for Aug. 3.

What to expect:

At Biblio, you’ll experience reverse wine pairing of sorts. “Instead of our sommelier pairing a bottle of wine to the food you order, our chef will create a unique, one-of-a-kind dish, that will pair perfectly with the bottle you order from our massive wine list,” Hart said.

Think: Tapas, but not tapas, Hart said. You can also bring in your own bottle of wine for a pairing/corkage fee of $65.

At Counter-, you’ll find an immersive and experimental environment. A rotating tasting menu is set to a theme and paired with music.

The cuisine at Counter- is set to a theme and paired with music.

How to make reservations:

Reservations for Counter- are open at its current location in Wesley Heights until April 2.

Reservations for Biblio will be available in May on Tock, but private events for up to 50 people can be booked now by contacting sam@counterclt.com.

Counter- current location: 2200 Thrift Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: Wesley Heights

Biblio and Counter- future location: Salt + Vinegar project, 2001 W Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: FreeMoreWest/Ashley Park

Instagram: @bibliocharlotte and @counterclt