Pair of courtside tickets to Lakers-Warriors matchup reportedly sell for more than $62,000

A pair of courtside seats for the Christmas Day matchup between the Lakers and Warriors sold for more than $62,000, according to a report from The Action Network.

The tickets for the game at Oracle Arena were purchased on Stubhub for $62,025.86, according to the report. The final total included fees.

$62,025.86: What someone just paid for two courtside seats on StubHub, including fees, for Lakers at Warriors today. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 25, 2018

Golden State and Los Angeles will face off Tuesday for the first time this season. It will also be the first regular-season game between the two teams since LeBron James signed a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers this summer.

James faced the Warriors in the last four NBA Finals as a member of the Cavaliers.

James is averaging 27.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game in his first season in Los Angeles. He’s shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range.

The Lakers have lost three of their last four games heading into the game Tuesday. They hold a 19-14 record.

The Warriors will carry a 23-11 record into the matchup with Los Angeles. They’ve won four of their last five.



