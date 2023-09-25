Pair charged in Summer Kneebone case to remain in custody

Summer Kneebone's body was found Sept. 15 on a rural property in Kings County. (Submitted - image credit)

Two people charged in connection with the disappearance of Summer Kneebone will remain in custody until their case comes back to court in Georgetown on Oct. 26.

Their lawyers spoke on their behalf in the Charlottetown courtroom on Monday. The case was adjourned for procedural reasons.

Kneebone was last seen Aug. 7 in Charlottetown. The 27-year-old Charlottetown woman's body was found on Sept. 15 on a rural property in Kings County.

Donald Roy Holmes and Samantha Jemima Parlee Buell of P.E.I. were arrested in New Glasgow, N.S., on Sept. 14, and charged with interfering with a dead body or human remains.