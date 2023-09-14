Pair charged over death of man, 26, in Llanelli

A man has been charged in connection with the death of another man in Llanelli.

James Alan Smith, 35, was due to appear at the town's magistrates' court on Thursday, accused of the murder of Ashley Sarsero.

The 26-year-old died following what police described as an incident at Maestir in the Carmarthenshire town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A second man, Stephen George Morgan, 36, has been charged with assisting an offender and was also due to appear before

In a tribute released following his death, Mr Sarsero's family said he would be "greatly missed" and was "much loved" by his parents, partner and four siblings.

They added the "devoted son" who would "light up a room" was "tragically taken away" from them.

A third man who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released on bail.