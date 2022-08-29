A pair of black ‘trash’ underwear got a bird in trouble. Then came 2 men to the rescue

An anhinga managed to get itself into quite a predicament in Satellite Beach, Florida, last Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from Wild Florida Rescue, the long-necked bird had what appeared to be a pair of black underpants stuck to its beak, which is serrated.

In case you thought this was a joke, it wasn’t.

“We don’t find it funny one bit,” added the post.

Initial attempts to remove the undergarment were unsuccessful because the bird would flee as soon as someone approached, said the volunteer organization’s post.

A hotline number, 321-821-7881, was included in the caption to call if anyone spotted the poor thing.

Good news: On Sunday, an WFR video shows how the anhinga got free from the undies.

Two rescuers worked together.

In the clip, one man in a blue shirt and shorts holding a net sneaks up behind the bird on a dock and snags it. Another man in swim trunks cuts off the material.

The process takes a little over a minute. And almost immediately after, the bird is squawking, and back swimming.

The rescue organization confirmed the animal, also known as a darter, was “fine” and immediately released.

“Job well done.”

It’s unclear how the underwear got in the water and on the bird, but the rescuers believe someone disposed of them as “trash.”