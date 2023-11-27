Get a pair of Beats headphones on Amazon while they’re up to 51% off for Cyber Monday

I consider myself a loyal Apple user. I have a MacBook, an iPhone, Apple Watch and Apple AirPods. However, lately, I’ve wanted to invest in a pair of over-ear headphones, and the Apple AirPods Max cost much more than I want to spend. If you want to upgrade your headphones for less, take a look at Beats this Cyber Monday — its headphones are up to 51% off on Amazon. Plus, they’re Beats, so you know they’re good quality.

Right now, you can score a few different versions of Beats headphones on sale on Amazon.

Buy Now

These headphones offer 40 hours of listening time in one charge, so you can listen to all the music, podcasts and movies you want on your next long-haul flight and beyond. Even a quick five-minute charge will give you three hours of play when the battery is low, which is extremely helpful if you forget to charge them often. Use them to take calls, control music and activate Siri with the on-ear controls and microphone.

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

The Beats Studio Pro set is a step up from the Solo3. Some upgraded features include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), transparency modes and extra plush over-ear cups for added comfort. Additionally, a 10-minute charge can give you up to four hours battery life. But like the Solo3, these offer up to 40 hours of listening time.

For those looking for earbuds, Beats has those on sale as well:

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

The brand’s Powerbeats Pro set performs well during workouts thanks to the sweat- and water-resistant feature and the ear hook that ensures a more secure, comfortable fit. The wireless, high-performance earbuds also have up to nine hours of listening time on a single charge or more than 24 hours with its wireless charging case. If your Powerbeats Pro’s battery dies, you’ll be happy to know that a quick five-minute charge will give you 1.5 hours of playback time in a pinch.

Story continues

Credit: Amazon

Buy Now

These aren’t your standard earbuds. The Beats Studio Buds are lightweight and more comfortable — they come with three soft ear tip sizes, so you can find the right fit for you. In addition to increasing fit and comfort, the ear tips help ensure you get the best acoustic seal. Listen to your music in transparency mode, where you can hear the outside world, or turn on Active Noise Cancelling to tune everyone out. Additionally, you can enjoy up to eight hours of listening time and up to 24 hours combined with their pocket-sized charging case.

Amazon is full of great Cyber Monday deals today, but don’t miss this one. Get your new favorite Beats headphones up to 51% off — or add them to your Christmas list ASAP and share them with friends and family. This is a great deal neither you nor they will want to pass up!

Your Cyber Monday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Cyber Monday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Cyber Monday tech deals. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Cyber Monday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Cyber Monday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The post Get a pair of Beats headphones on Amazon while they’re up to 51% off for Cyber Monday appeared first on In The Know.

More from In The Know:

Kendra Scott's Cyber Monday sale is even bigger than Black Friday — get 40% off necklaces, rings, earrings and more

These are the best Cyber Monday deals on kitchen items, from cookware to small appliances

The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals to round out your Black Friday holiday shopping

Here are the 7 best items to get on sale on T.J.Maxx's website on Cyber Monday