Pair attacked as they walked home from night out in Leyton

The pair were attacked after they left a musical event on Lammas Road (Google Maps )

The Met Police has launched an appeal after a man suffered serious stab wounds during a violent robbery as he walked home from a night out in east London.

The man and a woman were walking home from a music event in Lammas Road, Leyton at 2.45am on Sunday, September 4 when they were approached by two men who attempted to steal the man’s bag. After trying to fight them off, the victim was slashed multiple times on his arms which severed an artery, the police said.

Although the man’s injuries were later deemed as not life-threatening Detective Constable Shanice Benjamin said “it was sheer luck that the outcome wasn’t far more serious”.

The woman was not injured.

She added: “These are clearly dangerous offenders and it is vital that we locate and arrest them as soon as possible.

“We have already carried out a range of enquiries and would now like to hear from anyone who was in the area who may have information or footage."

One suspect is described as being approximately 5’6 and aged in his late teens. At the time of the assault, he was wearing a Kappa tracksuit.

The other is of Middle Eastern appearance, also aged in his late teens and was wearing a grey tracksuit with a navy blue pattern.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call officers on 101 quoting CAD 1162/04Sep. To give information anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.