Pair of antelope among Brent Burns' epic 1000th game gift haul

There are few characters in the NHL more interesting than Brent Burns of the San Jose Sharks. The 33-year-old blueliner in his 15th season has become known for his playful demeanour, wicked beard, and signature smile. On top of that, he’s pretty darn good at hockey, too.

Back on Dec. 27, he played in the 1000th regular season game of his NHL career and on Saturday it was time to celebrate. Although pre-game ceremonies for reaching this kind of milestone are commonplace, Burns’ before the Sharks hosted the Ottawa Senators had a few twists as unique as he is.

In addition to a silver stick for his achievement (a classic gift), he also received a fossilized megalodon tooth and a couple of antelope for his ranch in Texas.

.@Burnzie88's 1000th game gifts include:

– silver stick

– bottle of wine

– a fossilized megalodon tooth

– two antelope for the ranch Sounds about right 😂 pic.twitter.com/tWos2lYeIH — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) January 13, 2019





Talk about an organization that knows its employees well.

The evening wasn’t just a celebration of the 2017 Norris Trophy winner, though. Draped in a Sharks jersey with the name ‘Burns’ on his back, the star’s son, Jagger, got to join him in leading San Jose onto the ice before puck drop.





Based on what we know about Burns and all he’s done since being drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, the ceremony couldn’t have been any more on-brand.

(Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

