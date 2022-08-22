Paints and Coatings Market Size is projected to reach USD 220.47 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·8 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global paints and coatings market was valued at USD 167.5 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 220.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia Pacific held the largest market share and will likely maintain that position throughout the forecast period.

New York, United States, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paints and coatings improve the surface's toughness and aesthetics when used for decoration. They protect the surface from corrosive substances, weather, rust, and chemical exposure. They are frequently employed in the building and construction industry to protect structures from outside harm. Cationic electrocoating materials are increasingly used in high-tech coatings to cover all the nooks and crannies of intricate metal parts and stop corrosion. High-performance ceramic prolongs the life of both automobile and aircraft turbine engines.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/paints-and-coatings-market/request-sample


Rapid Expansion of the Construction Industry and Demand for Eco-friendly Coatings Drives the Global Market

Architectural paints allow for lower-VOC, odorless paints with increased scrub resistance. They are available in various textures, from matte to semi-gloss sheens. Increased building activity and government funding for various public infrastructure projects will likely support the market. The growing adoption of cloud computing and collaborative building information modeling is another factor driving the expansion of the construction industry (BIM). The industry has grown significantly, resulting in a sizable demand for its products in many industries, including residential and commercial construction.

Using low-VOC and environmentally friendly technologies, such as water-based, powder coatings, and UV curable coatings, are gaining popularity in paints and coatings. The change is credited with implementing strict VOC emission regulations in numerous regions. Water-based paints and coatings are gaining popularity among manufacturers because they are more cost-effective than their solvent-based counterparts. Powder coatings and high solids are gaining popularity because their low VOC content makes them more environmentally friendly than solvent-based coatings. Consequently, it is anticipated that environmentally friendly coatings will propel the paints and coatings market during the forecast period.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 220.47 Billion by 2030

CAGR

3.1% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Resin, Technology, Application, Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Axalta Coating Systems LLC (U.S.), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Asian Paints Limited (India), Kansai Paints Co., Ltd. (Japan), Berger Paints India Limited (India), Shalimar Paints (India), and RPM International Inc. (U.S.).

Key Market Opportunities

The Bulk Chemicals Industry’s Substantial Growth Fuels The Paints And Coatings Market

Key Market Drivers

Rapid Growth of the Construction Industry

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/paints-and-coatings-market


Increasing Applications of Fluoropolymers in the Building and Construction Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The building and construction industry uses fluoropolymers, such as polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), for industrial and architectural coatings. PVDF is primarily used in architectural applications where long-term maintenance of excellent appearance and substrate protection is required. PVDF is the most widely used fluoropolymer because it can be formulated into solvent dispersion coatings and has sufficient solubility in ester and ketone solvents. This application of fluoropolymers can create market expansion opportunities.

Regional Analysis

Regarding revenue and volume, Asia Pacific held the largest market share and will likely maintain that position throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growth of the automotive and building industries in China, Japan, and India. Because of its dominant position and anticipated significant market share growth, Europe is primarily responsible for the rising demand from the automotive industry. Due to its higher disposable income and accessibility to raw materials.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/paints-and-coatings-market/request-sample


Key Highlights

  • The global paints and coatings market was valued at USD 167.5 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 220.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • Based on resin, the market is divided into resin, epoxy, acrylic, polyester, alkyd, and PU. Due to its fast-drying time, adhesion, flexibility, and relative resistance qualities, acrylic resin has the largest market share among these.

  • Based on technology, the market is segmented into waterborne, solvent-borne, and powder coating. Waterborne coatings currently hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

  • Based on application, the market is fragmented into marine, architectural, automotive refinish, automotive OEM, coil, general industries, and industrial wood, and protective coatings. The architectural segment is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

  • Asia-Pacific held the largest market share and will likely maintain that position during the forecast period.


Competitive Players in the global paints and coatings market

  • PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Axalta Coating Systems (U.S.)

  • Nippon and Kansai (Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.) (Japan)

  • AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

  • Quality Paints and Coatings Pvt. Ltd. (KPCPL) (India)

  • Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (India)

  • NIPSEY GROUP (Singapore)

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)

  • Jotun (Norway)

  • Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • RPM International Inc. (U.S.)

  • TIKKURILA OY) (Finland)

  • Asian Paints (India) and Dunn-Edwards Corporation (U.S.)


Global Paints and Coatings Market: Segmentation

By Resin

  • Epoxy

  • Acrylic

  • Polyester

  • Alkyd

  • PU

By Technology

  • Waterborne

  • Solvent-Borne

  • Powder Coating

By Application

  • Marine

  • Architectural

  • Automotive Refinish

  • Automotive OEM

  • Coil

  • General Industries

  • Industrial Wood

  • Protective Coatings

  • Others

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Paints and Coatings Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Resin Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Epoxy

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Acrylic

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Technology Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Waterborne

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Solvent-Borne

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      3. Canada

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      4. Mexico

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      5. Latin America

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      3. France

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      4. U.K.

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      5. Italy

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      6. Spain

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      3. China

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      4. Australia

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      5. India

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      6. South Korea

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      3. South Africa

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Resin

        2. By Technology

  7. Company Profile

    1. PPG Industries Inc (US)

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Axalta Coating Systems (US)

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Nippon and Kansai (Kansai Paint Co Ltd) (Japan)

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/paints-and-coatings-market/toc


Market News

  • February 2022- AkzoNobel Powder Coatings introduced the Interpon Futura Collection, which includes three new, on-trend color palettes: Merging World, Healing Nature, and Soft Abstraction. The collection emits no solvents or volatile organic compounds and contributes to AkzoNobel's overall sustainability program.

  • February 2022- PPG agreed to acquire the powder coatings division of Arsonsisi, an industrial coatings company in Milan, Italy. An arsonist is a prominent producer of architectural and industrial specialty powder coatings.

  • June 2022- PPG introduced the PPG DIGIMATCH camera and PPG VisualizID software for easier, faster color matching in the global refinish industry. The advanced tools are the latest components of the PPG LINQ™ end-to-end digital solution for the global refinish industry.


News Media

Increasing Demand for Strontium in Paints and Coatings Sector to Drive the Market Growth

Paints & Coatings Segment is expected to Witness a Potential Growth during the Forecast Period 2019-2026


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Advanced Ceramics MarketInformation by Raw Material Type (Titanate, Zirconia, and Alumina), Class Type (Monolithic Ceramics, Ceramic Coatings), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Coated Glass Market: Information by Coating Type (Hard or Pyrolytic Coating and Soft or Sputtered Coating), Application (Automotive, Architecture, Optical), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Industrial Coatings Market: Information by Product (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy) Technology (Solvent-Borne, Powder Based), End-Use (Electronics, Aerospace), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Aerosol Paint Market: Information by Product (Water-based, Solvent-based), Application (Construction, Automotive, Furniture, Others), and Region — Forecast till 2029


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. “We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday. This will mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Nashville hosted the NHL draft. Nashvil

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • International rugby tournament kicks off in Ottawa to honour 9/11 hero, support LGBTQ rights

    The world's largest amateur rugby tournament has its opening ceremonies in Ottawa Wednesday, with more than 1,700 players from 20 countries participating. What sets this biennial tournament — the Bingham Cup — apart from others, is the fact it has become a world cup of gay and inclusive rugby. This is the tourney's 10th anniversary, and is being held in Canada for the first time. The Bingham Cup is named after Mark Bingham, a rugby player who died on Sept. 11, 2001, when he and a group of passen

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Twitter reacts to Mason McTavish's insane save in gold medal game

    Captain Mason McTavish made the play of the tournament to keep Canada's gold medal dream alive on Saturday.

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday