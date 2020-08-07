Painting Your Walls? Here's How To Clean Them First

From House Beautiful

This summer has been all about cleaning and renovating. Cleaning your walls is a great ways to refresh your old paint job, before taking another coat of paint to the walls. Over time, dust, grease, and stains can build on painted walls, altering the color or finish. We spoke to Behr to find out the best ways to clean your walls and restore the beautiful paint underneath.

How Often Should You Clean Your Walls?

Turns out cleaning your walls at least once a year is the best way to maintain your paint job. It's as easy as wiping walls down with a mild soap and water, keeping in mind that certain paint finishes are more durable to stains and cleaning.

Octave Villar, a paint expert at Behr tells House Beautiful, "Renovating with a higher-sheen paint is preferred for safeguarding walls, especially for families with young children. An eggshell finish is a superior choice because it provides both durability and scrubbability, while also offering a sheen that won’t highlight wall imperfections."

Here's what you'll need to get started:

Materials:

2 soft sponges

Mild dish soap

Water

Dry towels

Bucket or bowl

Turn off the electricity if you are washing a wall with an outlet or electrical switch!

First, lay dry towels along the baseboard of the wall you're cleaning to catch excess water. Mix 1 tablespoon of soap per 4 cups of water in a bucket or bowl. Using one of the soft sponges, wipe down the wall and work the soap into the dirt. Once the wall is covered use the clean sponge to rinse with water. Wipe away excess water with a clean, dry towel.

Repeat the steps above until your space is fully clean.

Don't want to go through the process of making your own cleaner? Gentle cleaning wipes, like BEHR Swipes Interior Wall Wipes, are safe for cleaning walls quickly without the danger of stripping away existing paint.

How Do We Remove Marks from Walls?

Children's markers and scuffs might need more than a wipe down. After you've cleaned your walls with wipes or a soap solution, spot clean with a stronger cleaner like vinegar or rubbing alcohol. Rinse with a clean sponge and water.

Stubborn marks may need a gentle abrasive that won't scratch off paint finishes. Villar expresses the need for extra caution with non-gloss finishes, "Harsh chemicals and intense scrubbing should be avoided on duller paint finishes like Flat or Satin." If you must clean your walls with something stronger, try a baking soda paste before you go in with a touch-up color.

"Apply a combination of toothpaste and baking soda. Let this mixture set on the stain for approximately 10 minutes before gently removing the markings and leftover debris with water," suggests Villar. Keep a reference of paint colors or a spare pint for touch-ups as needed, especially in homes with pets or kids. Remember that cleaning walls regularly can prevent dirt buildup and make stain removal easier once they start to become more noticeable over time.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.





You Might Also Like