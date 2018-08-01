Paint, pints and shrimp! We look at the most weird and wonderful transfer fees

Money well spent: Ipswich have signed Accrington Stanley’s Janoi Donacien – and they’re putting the fee to good use

We’ve seen players transferred for all manner of odd things, while some fans would happy trade their left back for a Curly Wurly.

But until now, we’ve not seen a one switch for a dressing room.

Step forward Accrington Stanley, who have confirmed the sale of defender Janoi Donacien to Ipswich Town to fund theirs.

READ MORE: Revealed: the world’s most valuable sports teams

READ MORE: The staggering amount Ronaldo earns for one Instagram post

READ MORE: The 10 worst kits in English football this season

The Saint Lucian has agreed a season-long loan deal that will become permanent once his work permit application is cleared.

Owner Andy Holt said: “He came here, grafted, helped us win the league title and fully deserves his opportunity. That’s what we are about at Accrington. The fee means a great deal to us and for us, it’s going into new changing rooms.”

But what are the world’s most weird and wonderful transfer deals? Yahoo Sport picks out our favourites.

Kit of alright: John Barnes earned his old club some new gear after signing for Watford

John Barnes:

Sudbury Court to Watford – fee: a set of football kits

Ernie Blenkinsop

Cudworth to Hull City – fee: £200 and 80 pints of ale

Franco di Santo:

Tiro Suizo to Audax Italiano – fee: 12 footballs, two goal nets and 40 litres of paint

Kenneth Kristensen:

Floey to Vindbjart – fee: his own weight in shrimp

Big earned: Ian Wright’s move to Palace was all about muscle

Hugh McLenahan:

Manchester United to Stockport County – Fee: A freezer full of ice-cream

Ian Wright:

Greenwich Borough to Crystal Palace – fee: a set of weights

Christian Belgradean:

Jiul to Minerul – Fee: A gas pipeline

Marius Cioara:

UT Arad to Regal Hornia – Fee: 15kg of sausages



