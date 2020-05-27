The Paint Color This Designer Swears by to Salvage Busted Outdoor Furniture

Photo credit: Amanda Lindroth

There's a reason outdoor furniture is designed to be extra-durable: Exposed to the elements, it must withstand harsh sun, rain, and wind. And if you're lucky enough to call a beachfront home, the weather is even harsher, thanks to the salt air. So it should come as little surprise that designer Amanda Lindroth, who has made a home in the Bahamas, has come up with a clever way to revive weathered patio furniture.

In an Instagram tour the designer gave House Beautiful of Hope Hill, her home in Lyford Cay, she pointed out a particular green hue on much of her furniture. That color—which falls somewhere between mint and sage—is Benjamin Moore's Southfield Green and it's Lindroth's secret to keeping her furniture looking fresh.

"I’m always quoted as saying ‘when your rattan gets ratty, just paint it and it looks like new again,'" laughs the designer as she tours us around a patio with sofas, tables, and shutters in the green hue. The color is inspired by set designer Oliver Messel, who renovated several homes in Barbados and Mystique that prominently featured a similar color. In many parts of the Caribbean, "Messel green" is a household term for the color.

“Almost all his work in Mustique has this green shutter,” says Lindroth. “And anything that’s looking bad we give a coat of that and you get another couple years out of it.” Genius!

