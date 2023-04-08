Painless Beauty: Leonard Einstein Introduces the Inmode Morpheus 8 Through You & I Primary Care

You & I Primary Care, Aesthetics and Wellness believes that beauty doesn’t have to equal pain. A pioneer in non-surgical aesthetic medicine, the medical practice is pleased as it announces its upcoming anti-aging technology, the Inmode Morpheus 8.

“We’ve always held that obtaining a desired look need not be painful and surgical,” states the CEO and founder of You & I Primary Care, Aesthetics and Wellness, Leonard Einstein. Einstein founded the medical practice when he recognized a need in the market for a safer and softer form of non-surgical approaches to medicine. With a passion for aesthetic medicine, he began You & I Primary Care to help these people via non-surgical practice-designed techniques, such as Botox, Dysport, dermal fillers, PDO threads, laser resurfacing treatments, IPL lasers, CO2 lasers, hormone replacement therapy, general internal medicine, plasma rich platelets treatment, medical weight loss therapy, and radiofrequency or micro-needling like Pixel 8, and Morpheus 8, which is the latest acquisition.

The new service that the medical practice plans to offer customers starting in the summer of 2023, the Morpheus 8 RF machine, is a technology that employs radiofrequency energy to tighten and revitalize the skin without requiring surgery. “It stimulates collagen synthesis and tightens the skin by delivering radiofrequency energy to the deeper layers of the skin,” states Einstein. “This aids in the reduction of wrinkles, sagging skin, and other indications of aging.”

The gadget may also be used to treat regions such as the face, neck, and chest, and it helps to enhance skin tone and texture. As it’s non-invasive it does not need any downtime, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to improve their looks without undergoing surgery. “It is a non-surgical, safe approach to obtain a more contoured and toned figure,” he adds.

As the medical practice stocks itself with this new and updated option for local pursuers of figure toning, it aims to expand to the Las Vegas area. “Our expansion happens with the market,” says Einstein. “Once we noticed more and more desiring this type of body and face sculpting over more painful and scarring ones, we recognized that it was time to offer our services to a larger crowd.”

You & I Primary Care, Aesthetics and Wellness leans on Einstein’s extensive experience in and out of school. “I obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University to become a registered nurse,” says Einstein. Then, the nurse worked for the Broward Health Hospital system until 2017 and moved into a master’s program, where he earned a Master of Sciences in Nursing with a concentration in family medicine and primary care. He opened his practice in 2019 in the city of Aventura. “Later, I obtained my Doctorate Degree in Nursing with a fellowship focused on dermatology for Nurse Practitioners from Chamberlain University,” he states.

After earning a Post-Master Certification at Florida Atlantic University, Einstein worked as a speaker and trainer for numerous pharmaceuticals including Allergan, Galderma, and MERZ, as well as the South America Society of Anti-Aging Medicine. He is the co-author of numerous articles in the American Journal of Dermatology Drugs and a collaborator of ISPAN (International Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Nurses).

“I also spoke for Alcomece,” Einstein notes. When he opened You & I Primary Care, Aesthetics and Wellness in Florida, the doctor garnered attention nationally. “I was flying all over the country to meet people’s medical anti-aging needs,” states the doctor. The doctor soon became well-known in his sector for providing delicate yet permanent and innovative solutions to those who desired physique redefinition.

“You & I Primary Care is essentially a large summary of my life. I put everything I know into the practice to help others obtain their desired figures without having to suffer pain or damage.” The doctoral-prepared nurse practitioner hopes that the new service will contribute toward this mission, as well as the medical practice’s move into a brand-new area.

