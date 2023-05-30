Painful week for public companies invested in Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) after 3.5% drop, institutions also suffered losses

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by public companies in Telefónica Deutschland Holding indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

Telefónica, S.A. owns 70% of the company

Institutions own 15% of Telefónica Deutschland Holding

A look at the shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 70% to be precise, is public companies. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions who own 15% came under pressure after market cap dropped to €8.0b last week,public companies took the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Telefónica Deutschland Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Telefónica Deutschland Holding?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Telefónica Deutschland Holding. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Telefónica Deutschland Holding's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Telefónica Deutschland Holding. The company's largest shareholder is Telefónica, S.A., with ownership of 70%. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.0% and 1.8% of the stock.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Telefónica Deutschland Holding

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in Telefónica Deutschland Holding. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 70% of the Telefónica Deutschland Holding shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

