‘Pain in the Neck’: The Most Cursed Member of NATO Revealed

A. Craig Copetas
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

It’s no wonder Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has a reputation for being the curmudgeon of NATO.

You would be, too, if your international claims-to-fame included jailing some 13,000 people for “insulting” your style of leadership, then saying Sweden isn’t fit for NATO membership because the country and its parliament is a “hatchery” for terrorist groups. The president has gone so far as to threaten to veto Sweden and Finland from joining the transatlantic alliance as a further counterweight to Russian belligerence in the region. “Neither of these countries have a clear, open attitude towards terrorist organizations,” Erdogan recently bellyached. “How can we trust them?”

He is no Turkish delight. “Erdogan is a pain in the neck and he likes it that way,” a high-level NATO official, who is not authorized to speak on the record, told The Daily Beast.

It’s hard to imagine just how embarrassing the Turkish president’s antics have been to NATO over the years. “Your voice comes out in a very loud tone,” Erdogan yowled in a televised WWE-like SmackDown with Israeli President Shimon Peres at the 2009 World Economic Forum in Davos. “And the loudness of your voice has to do with a guilty conscience. My voice, however, will not come out in the same tone. When it comes to killing, you know how to kill.”

Eight years later, during a state visit to Washington, Erdogan directed 24 members of his Turkish Police Counterattack Team to punch and kick demonstrators assembled across the street from the Turkish Ambassador’s Residence. Nine protesters were hospitalized. Thirty Congressional lawmakers wrote a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson demanding Erdogan’s security squad be “arrested, prosecuted and jailed.” Erdogan declared it was self-defense and flew home with his Counterattack Team, where they continued to lock up those who opposed the administration and purge all judges who ruled against any decision taken by the ruling AK Party.

<div class="inline-image__caption"> <p>Police secure the street outside the Turkish embassy during a visit by Erdogan on May 16, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Earlier, the Turkish leader’s security detail had clashed with pro-Kurdish protesters, leaving at least eight people wounded, one of them critically. </p> </div> <div class="inline-image__credit"> Dave Clark/Getty </div>

Police secure the street outside the Turkish embassy during a visit by Erdogan on May 16, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Earlier, the Turkish leader’s security detail had clashed with pro-Kurdish protesters, leaving at least eight people wounded, one of them critically.

Dave Clark/Getty

Erdogan is also a bummer at NATO cocktail parties, and not because the 68-year-old strongman is a tea-toddler. Since assuming power in 2003, he has indignantly displaced roughly a million Kurds while trumpeting the revival of the Ottoman Empire as the only way to bring peace to the Middle East. Erdogan’s government remains at number six on the Committee to Protect Journalists’ list of countries with the most imprisoned reporters. And last year, he arrogantly pulled out of Europe’s formally named Istanbul Convention, a 2011 treaty that protects women from domestic violence.

The Madness of Turkey’s ‘Sultan’ Erdogan

Yet the predominantly Islamic country of 84 million people Erdogan orchestrates with an iron fist is neither a fascist regime nor a tribal enterprise ruled by petroleum potentates. Political scientists describe the Erdogan system as competitive authoritarianism, a hybrid theocratic organism that rules by decree and self-legitimates through problematic elections empowered by the Ottoman Slap, a recognized method of aggressive political administration codified by Ottoman soldiers, who legend maintains practiced open-handed wallops on blocks of marble and could shatter an opponent’s skull in battle.

“It’s clear that those who say, ‘We’ll respond if they hit us,’ have never in their lives received an Ottoman Slap,” Erdogan hectored U.S. officials who opposed Turkey’s 2018 military operations in Syria. It wasn’t the first time Turkey’s Sultan of Swat raised his hand to take down an adversary.

There’s likely no better Erdogan decoder than the Turkish-American historian and author Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. Cagaptay’s last three books are respectively and poignantly titled The New Sultan, Erdogan’s Empire and A Sultan in Autumn. He describes Erdogan as “Janus-faced,” a reference to the Roman god depicted with one expression looking toward the past and another toward the future, much in the same fashion as Batman’s nemesis Two-Face.

Indeed, Erdogan in 2008 un-comically backed nuisance lawsuits planned by Batman Mayor Huseyin Kalkan against Warner Brothers and the producers of the Dark Knight film trilogy. “There’s only one Batman in the world,” Kalkan said of his oil-rich region named after a local river two decades after the Caped Crusader first appeared in 1939. “The Americans used the name of our city without informing us.”

<div class="inline-image__caption"> <p>Trump and Erdogan at a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13, 2019.</p> </div> <div class="inline-image__credit"> Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty </div>

Trump and Erdogan at a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13, 2019.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

Back in reality, Erdogan delights in his role as NATO’s coin-flipping Two-Face. On the one side, Erdogan’s reliance on the alliance is underscored by the fact that between the 16th and 20th century, Turkey lost eleven of twelve wars against Russia—one of the longest and bloodiest series of military clashes in European history.

But Erdogan is also a consummate gambler. In 2018, before Putin invaded Ukraine and amplified Turkey’s dependence on NATO muscle, Erdogan flipped $2.5 billion worth of coins from his depleted treasury to purchase 192 Russian S-400 ground-to-air missiles, later deploying four batteries of 36 mobile launchers in the same neighborhood as the NATO combat aircraft, the Kremlin’s Growler weapon system, was designed to blast out of the sky.

The Pentagon snarled back, immediately canceling and then ring-fencing Turkey’s $1.4 billion down-payment on more than 100 F-35 jet fighters and sanctioning Turkey’s Defense Industry Directorate boss Ismail Demir and three of his lieutenants.

Erdogan is now negotiating with the U.S. to instead use the cash-in-hand to buy 40 F-16 fighter jets and some 80 modernization kits for his other warplanes. The chances of a deal are darker than the Bat Cave. The U.S. Congress—soured over Erdogan’s human rights record and Russian S-400 training units traipsing around NATO territory—is unlikely to authorize the transaction.

<div class="inline-image__caption"> <p>Erdogan at the Rome G20 Summit, on Oct. 31, 2021.</p> </div> <div class="inline-image__credit"> Antonio Masiello/Getty </div>

Erdogan at the Rome G20 Summit, on Oct. 31, 2021.

Antonio Masiello/Getty

Either way, Erdogan says he intends to acquire another batch of S-400s and has doubled-down on blackballing Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claiming the alliance would become “a place where representatives of terrorist organizations are concentrated,” he said.

“Tayyip is a big man with a bad temper,” one of Erdogan’s many former colleagues told The Daily Beast. “He thinks that he’s more powerful than he really is. The question is how high is NATO’s tolerance for bad people.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Leafs staying the course after another playoff disappointment: 'The belief is strong'

    TORONTO — Brendan Shanahan got his housekeeping out of the way quickly. In the wake of another playoff failure, the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs told reporters at the team's annual post-elimination media availability — once again far earlier on the calendar than anyone associated with the organization hoped — that general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe would keep their jobs. "Extremely disappointed," Shanahan stated in his opening remarks Tuesday. "We're not going to mak

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Leafs stars address individual narratives but collective flaws remain

    In the closely fought seven-game series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs biggest stars, namely Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, finally showed that they can be playoff performers but the collective once again failed to get the job done.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound off an initial Elias Lindholm attempt and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • More training camp practices cancelled as CFL strike continues

    TORONTO — The cooling off process continues for the CFL and CFL Players' Association. As of Monday, the two sides hadn't rescheduled contact talks after negotiations broke off Saturday, hours before the collective bargaining agreement was set to expire. That put players on seven of the league's nine teams in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday. Both the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks opened training camp as scheduled Sunday. Their players won't be in a legal strike position

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Canada's new safe sport office to begin Phase 1 of operations on June 20

    Canada's office for reporting abuse and harassment in sport will begin operations on June 20. Sport Canada and the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC) announced the opening date of the first phase of operations of the Office of Canada's Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) on Tuesday. Developed by the SDRCC with funding from the Government of Canada, the OSIC will be the central hub for Canada’s new, independent safe sport program. Former artistic swimmer Sarah-Eve Pelletier was nam

  • Flames, Oilers bring potent offences to second-round NHL playoff series

    CALGARY — The NHL's first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years will be a game of keep away. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will try to keep the puck off the sticks of each other's top scorers by keeping it on the sticks of their own stars. Two potent offences clash in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal starting Wednesday in Calgary. Led by NHL points leader Connor McDavid and prolific teammate Leon Draisaitl for the Oilers, and Calgary's top line of 40-goal men Johnny Gaudre

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Michael Stone steps in, steps up for Calgary Flames in the playoffs

    CALGARY — He watched far more games than he played this season, but Flames defenceman Michael Stone came out of the press box to make an impact in the playoffs for Calgary. Calgary was one of the healthier NHL teams in 2021-22 and Stone, the No. 7 defenceman on the depth chart, was rarely activated to fill in on the back end. The 31-year-old from Winnipeg appeared in just 11 regular-season games and sat the first three of Calgary's first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars. Flames head

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991