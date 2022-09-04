Pain Management to Remain Key Application Area of Electrical Stimulation Devices, Says Fact.MR

“Rising burden of various diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, increasing prevalence of sports injuries, growing usage of peripheral nerve stimulators & electronic pulse stimulators, and increase in the senior population affected by neurological diseases are factors driving market growth,”

South Korea, Seoul, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global electrical stimulation devices market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 11 billion by 2027, expanding at a high CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2027.

Electrical stimulation devices are displaying potential as a rehabilitation technique in physiotherapy around the world, especially gaining ground over other established technologies. Electric impulses are used by electrical stimulation devices to electrically stimulate and contract muscles. The range of these devices is inspiring considerable interest among patients, including those requiring physiotherapy to manage chronic pain and athletes to meet specific training objectives. Market growth is mainly attributed to technological developments such as the creation of tools that can electrically stimulate the nervous system to restore vision and regain post-paralysis muscular motions.

Sales of electrical stimulation devices are expected to increase as more people use advanced stimulation techniques to activate injured muscles or manipulate underlying nerves to reduce pain. These portable, affordable devices help hasten the healing process and improve blood flow to the injured area. One of the major problems addressed by healthcare systems is chronic pain. Demand for electrical stimulation devices is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic pain and growing product usage for pain management as a result of their significant therapeutic benefits.

Increasing prevalence of spinal injuries caused by accidents, violence, or falling is one of the main causes driving the market for electrical stimulation devices. This trend is expected to increase demand for spinal surgeries and drive market expansion at a rapid pace over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global electrical stimulation devices market is currently valued at US$ 7.5 billion.

  • Market in Canada is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2022-2027).

  • Sales of deep brain stimulation devices are expected to surge at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2022 to 2027.

  • Market in Germany is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027.

Winning Strategy

Market players are focusing on getting speedy clearance for the marketing and distribution of their products. Key companies are focused on releasing advanced products to meet the significant unmet medical demands. Market participants are emphasizing their efforts and resources on R&D to meet varied patient requirements.

For instance,

  • In 2021, Abbott announced NeuroSphere myPath, a digital health app intended to monitor and report pain reduction and overall wellness in patients undergoing spinal cord stimulation.

Segmentation of Electrical Stimulation Devices Industry Research

  • By Device :

    • Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Devices

    • Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices

    • Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices

    • Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices

    • Others

  • By Application :

    • Pain Management

    • Neurological & Movement Disorder Management

    • Musculoskeletal Disorder Management

    • Metabolism & GIT Management

    • Others

  • By End User :

    • Hospitals

    • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global electrical stimulation devices market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of device (spinal cord stimulation (SCS) devices, deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices, vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) devices, sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) devices, others), application (pain management, neurological & movement disorder management, musculoskeletal disorder management, metabolism & GIT management, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Optic Nerve Disorders Drugs Market - Optic nerve disorder, commonly known as optic neuropathy, is a medical condition indicating degeneration of the optic nerve. While mostly optic nerve disorders are hereditary, few of them are also acquired over the time. Some of probable etiologies (set of causes) leading to optic nerve disorders can include nutritional, ischemic, and toxic types.

Occipital Nerve Block Treatment Market - Occipital nerve block treatment is a therapeutic procedure which is used for the treatment of pain that occurs at the back of the head. The occipital nerve block treatment procedure is performed by the use of steroid injections or by giving local anesthetic to the base of the skull.

Spinal Bulbar Muscular Atrophy Treatment Market - Spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy is also called Kennedy disease. It is a disorder of the nerve cells that control muscle movement. These nerve cells are present in the brainstem. Spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy mainly occurs in males, and is characterized by atrophy that usually arises in adulthood.

Spinal Surgery Tables Market - There are various conditions which affects the spinal cord adversely which results into the back pain, adversely affecting the body movement, etc. The spinal conditions such as degenerative disk disease, fractures, scoliosis, spondylolisthesis, spine infection or tumor, etc. results in disturbing the normal functioning of the spinal cord.

Spinal Surgery Products Market - Demand for spinal implants and surgical devices has increased with the cost of products coming down all the time. As a result, the market for spinal surgery equipment is expanding steadily across the world.

Brain Tissue Oxygen Monitoring Systems Market - The brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are employed for the continuous monitoring of oxygen partial pressure in the brain, thus providing early warning of hypoxic events, thereby allowing timely intervention to restore oxygen delivery. Brain tissue oxygen monitoring systems are used for patients suffering from traumatic brain injury and cerebral vascular events such as strokes & others.

Brain Base Knife Package Market - Brain base knife package is used for treatment of brain tumors. Brain tumor is an unwanted and abnormal growth of tissue in the brain which could either originate in the brain called the primary tumor or travel from any other body part to the brain called secondary or metastatic tumor.

Brain Implants Market - The global brain implants market is valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a high-value CAGR of 11% to reach US$ 11.1 billion by the year 2027. Sales of deep brain stimulators are expected to increase at a similar CAGR of 11% from 2022 to 2027.

Preclinical Brain Imaging Market - Preclinical imaging is a technique used to monitor animals for research purposes such as in new drug development. Preclinical imaging includes many different imaging modalities, in which only few are suitable for imaging small animals, and others can be used in large animals. Preclinical imaging is used by researchers in visualizing changes in animal’s molecular, tissue and organ system.

