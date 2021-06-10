Paige and Finn on *those* engagement rumours

Photo credit: David M. Benett - Getty Images

Since getting together on everyone's favourite villa-based show, Love Island, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have been one of the strongest couples to emerge from the programme (even winning the winter series last year, beating Siannise Fudge and Luke Trotman). Since then, the Scottish singer and former semi-pro footballer have been known to regularly post loved up snaps together and managed to keep everyone amused throughout lockdown with their joint workouts.

Now, while chatting to Digital Spy, the pair have addressed rumours that they're engaged (because of course, if you've been together for over, say, three weeks, and are a celeb, then that's surely par for the course, right?). "I think it's quite comical, to be fair," Paige said when commenting on the rumours. "It's like, where have you got that from?"

Finn then added, "Yeah, that's one thing. What we always say is: it's going to be something that we hope, you know, definitely happens... Not soon, but..."

After which the couple then apparently both said in harmony, "In time!"



Paige and Finn then shared how excited they are that some of the pandemic measures are starting to ease, meaning they can once again resume date nights outside of the house.

"We're starting a relationship back-to-front," Paige commented. "We've had a year of being in pyjamas and being in loungewear sets. From now, it's like going out on first dates again."

To this, Finn (quite fairly) pointed out that their relationship has never exactly been a typical or normal union. "We're in the villa, and then we come out, and then we're getting dragged here, there, and everywhere, and then we're in lockdown," he said.

"We haven't experienced just Paige popping out to work, and coming home, and I've got dinner ready for her, or me going to football in the evening. Do you know what I mean?" Finn continued. "We haven't experienced that. So it'd be nice to start experiencing that. And that's when we can start fitting in when these next stages happen."

How sweet!

