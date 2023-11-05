Paige DeSorbo Walks BravoCon Red Carpet Pantsless in $5,600 Crystal Pink Miu Miu Underwear (Exclusive Details)

"We're in Vegas!' the 'Summer House' star told PEOPLE of her decision to ditch her pants for the event

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Paige DeSorbo is pictured at BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on November 4, 2023.

Paige DeSorbo is taking the saying "go big or go home" quite literally!

While attending BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas on Saturday, the Summer House star ditched her pants in favor of a Miu Miu's pink embellished wool-silk panties.

The underwear, which retails for $5,600, is covered in sequin and crystal embellishments. DeSorbo paired it with a white, collared shirt, also from the designer brand.

In fact, DeSorbo, 30, kept the Miu Miu going by accessorizing her ensemble with sparkly Miu Miu hair clips. She also wore silver jewelry and beige pumps.

PEOPLE caught up with the Bravolebrity on the red carpet, where she opened up about the inspiration behind her look. "I'm wearing no pants because we're in Vegas," she said.

"I'm surprised so many people are wearing pants," DeSorbo added. "So, I wanted to wear no pants."

DeSorbo then joked that it's "warm" and "toasty" because of the Las Vegas weather, so she doesn't feel chilly in her pantsless fit.

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Paige DeSorbo is pictured at BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV on Friday, November 4, 2023.

Although she didn't hold back with her BravoCon fashion, DeSorbo could only provide a tease for the upcoming eighth season of Summer House. Heading into the new season, fans will get a glimpse at the lead-up and fallout from costars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke's recent split.

"Honestly, I think you guys all have to wait until like the season's out to see what happens each weekend because I think it will definitely make a lot more sense in terms of them, maybe calling it off and maybe potentially postponing it," she explained. "So I think it's definitely the viewers will see a lot more of the ins and outs once the season comes out."

On day one of the weekend-long event, DeSorbo revealed during the "Fashionistas" panel alongside The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks that she had multiple outfits planned for the Las Vegas affair.

"I actually have nine, because I have the morning show and it's sponsored by State Farm," she shared, according to Bravo.com. "So, I had to get outfits that matched State Farm, so I have all red outfits for the morning and then I'll change.”

"I've been doing BravoCon outfits since August," she continued. "I saw this skirt and I was like, 'I have to wear that the first day,' so I'm wearing full Valentino."

She's also helped boyfriend Craig Conover's style since they've gotten together, DeSorbo noting that they "did a full overhaul" of the Southern Charm star's closet.

Santiago Felipe/Getty (L-R) Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are pictured attending 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City.

"I learned that with men you have to make them think it's their idea that they put that outfit together," she said. "Like, you get them the tools and then when they do it, you say, 'Wow, that was so good. Good job. You look great.' And so we're working on that."



BravoCon 2023 is continuing through Sunday, Nov. 5 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.



