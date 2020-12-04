Paige DeSorbo shares timeless wardrobe staples that’ll never go out of style

Paige DeSorbo

Being stylish doesn’t mean you need to run out to Prada and buy the newest pair of boots. Style is about being able to work with what you have in your closet, and being able to build multiple outfits around just a few key pieces. Because wardrobe staples are such a must, I’m sharing my style must-haves — and some of my key, go-to pieces.

The piece that is the most important in my closet right now? A bodysuit. I have my go-to bodysuit in black, white and nude. I rotate through them throughout the week, forming a completely different look each time I wear one. This white bodysuit is from Naked Wardrobe. I have been wearing this brand for over four years, and its bodysuits are by far my favorite. This comfortable crewneck long-sleeve bodysuit is the perfect fit.

Credit: Paul Myers at the Hollingsworth

I paired it with leather Zara pants, which are sold out online. But, don’t worry, I added another pair that I also have in every color. By the way, a good pair of leather pants is also a must. I only get leather pants from Zara because I always love how they fit, plus they are affordable enough to buy in multiple different colors and styles. I guess you can say I have commitment issues.

My next look features the perfect baggy jean. Oversized jeans have become a big trend, and you are going to see a lot of them in spring 2020. I wouldn’t call these mom jeans because they have a straighter leg. But when sizing these pants, it’s very important to know the correct length. I’m wearing a size W25/L26.

Credit: Paul Myers at the Hollingsworth

I paired these with a cropped blazer from Zara and a pair of plain black pumps, which are another wardrobe staple. Black pumps are timeless, and they’re definitely another acceptable splurge item. Mine, however, are from ASOS because I know I’ll wear them out all the time. Because they are inexpensive, I don’t feel as bad when I step right into a puddle on the sidewalk — which, in case you’re wondering, oddly happens a lot.

My next wardrobe necessity is a pair of black trousers. I know we all have our favorite black skinny jeans, but a pair of black trousers in a quality material is a must. The best thing about a good pair of black pants is that they are also very versatile. I always saw them as “work” pants, but black trousers can easily be worn with sneakers and a puffer jacket, elevating your weekend style. I’ve listed a few of my favorite pairs below.

Credit: Paul Myers at the Hollingsworth

For this look, I paired mine with the same Naked Wardrobe bodysuit that I mentioned above, but in black, and added some gold jewelry. This outfit is sleek, stylish and won’t cost you your first born child.

This next look is trendy, yet versatile. My ASOS oversized dad blazer is probably the number one item in my closet — I throw it over my shoulders with basically every outfit. It adds a Hailey Bieber-esque style to any look. I have it on here as a dress with a bodysuit underneath and a pair of knee-highs.

Credit: Paul Myers at the Hollingsworth

By the way, you can also put this blazer on over a hooded sweatshirt and sneakers or wear it with black jeans and knee-high boots. The possibilities are endless!

My final look is based around a go-to leather jacket which is a must-have wardrobe staple. Zara makes the same leather jacket year after year — and it’s easy to understand why. I love this leather jacket so much that I bought it a second time after I tragically left it in an Uber one day — I needed to replace it immediately!

Credit: Paul Myers at the Hollingsworth

I added a Naked Wardrobe crop-top and a staple pair of white sneakers. Sneakers have been so trendy lately, and it can get overwhelming to keep up with what style is cool or not. Nike Air Force 1s have always been my classic go-to.

Credit: Paul Myers at the Hollingsworth

Wearing sneakers with sweats is obvious, but you can also pair them with shorts in the summer or trouser pants and a blazer for an elevated style in the colder months.

