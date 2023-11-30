Paige DeSorbo Says She Has 'Baby Fever' for the 'First Time' (Exclusive)

The 'Summer House' star, who's been dating 'Southern Charm' cast member Craig Conover since 2021, told PEOPLE that turning 31 earlier this month changed her mind about kids

Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty 'Summer House' star Paige DeSorbo at the 2023 'Variety' Women of Reality Presented by DirectTV event in L.A. on Nov. 29.

Paige DeSorbo’s birthday earlier this month flipped a switch in her mind.

“I feel like when I turned 31 a little bit ago, and it's the first time I've ever had a little bit of a baby fever,” the Summer House star told PEOPLE Wednesday at the 2023 Variety Women of Reality TV event in Los Angeles.

DeSorbo felt inspired after spending time with her family pup. “I was holding my dog at my parents' house and I said, ‘I'm a mother,’” she said.

Related: Paige DeSorbo Walks BravoCon Red Carpet Pantsless in $5,600 Crystal Pink Miu Miu Underwear (Exclusive Details)

On last week’s episode of Southern Charm, DeSorbo’s boyfriend Craig Conover brought up the subject of starting a family with her.

“I’ve always wanted a wife and children,” Conover, 34, told DeSorbo, adding that he fantasized about marrying her.

But she wanted to slow things down.

“Who you marry is the biggest decision of your f---ing life,” DeSorbo replied. “Also, we’ve only been together for a year and a half. You’ve got to really think about that. Like, I still feel like we’re young.”

DeSorbo said she’d been building a social circle down in Charleston, South Carolina, which made her feel more comfortable with the idea of starting a life down there with Conover. “All we need right now is to get you pregnant,” he said.

“No,” she shot back.

Emma McIntyre/Variety via Getty Bravo stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover at the 2023 'Variety' Women of Reality Presented by DirectTV in L.A. on Nov. 29.

On Wednesday, DeSorbo told PEOPLE that she's “definitely getting there” when it comes to marriage.

The fashion influencer also responded to criticism that she actually dislikes Conover.

“Well, some days I do,” DeSorbo quipped. “No, I think it's because I am very sarcastic. I am from New York state, so I am a little bit colder than people in the South. I think it's my humor that sometimes people don't really get, but all I care about is that if Craig knows that I love him and he definitely does, so it doesn't really bother me that people think that.”

Story continues

Related: 'Summer House' 's Paige DeSorbo Doesn't Think Craig Conover 'Would Really Vibe' in N.Y.C.: 'He'd Be Scared'

After crossing paths on Summer House, DeSorbo and Conover filmed Winter House season 1 together. She called appearing on multiple Bravo shows “a good financial decision.”

“I love reality TV,” DeSorbo said at the Variety Women of Reality TV celebration. “Honestly, I love watching it and being on it, so I'm so grateful to be recognized, especially for Summer House.”

Charles Sykes/Getty Bravo stars Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.'

But when she first found out about the honor, DeSorbo thought Variety had the wrong woman.

“I'm going to be honest, when I got the email, I was like, I think you guys got the email wrong,” DeSorbo said. “This is definitely not for me, a pinch me moment. I'm extremely grateful. I can't believe I'm even included on a list with all of these women.”

Related: Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo 'Play House' as the 'Southern Charm' -er Readies Home for a 'Big Family'

The list of 40 honorees also included Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves, Survivor’s Cirie Fields, Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran and Lori Greiner, Paris Hilton and Real Housewives Kandi Burruss, Heather Gay, Teresa Giudice, Tamra Judge, Jenna Lyons, Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump.

Conover previously told PEOPLE that, since filming Southern Charm season 9, he’s actually pulled back on his desire to take the next steps with DeSorbo.

“It's funny how things evolve and change,” he said while promoting his latest Sewing Down South collaboration with DeSorbo. “I think there was so much pressure on that from the outside world, and that that's what I would say 'normal couples' did, that we were talking about it so much.”

Instead of pressuring DeSorbo to relocate from New York City to South Carolina, Conover said he decided “to lean into the long-distance thing.”

“I love what we have now,” he continued. “My home base is Charleston and hers is New York, but if it was a Venn diagram, we cross over. We're always together, we're just in one place and the other. I think we have the best of both worlds. I know it's unique, but it works.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on on Bravo.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.