Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Think Their Spin-Off Could Top Summer House and Southern Charm

Dory Jackson
·2 min read
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover are not only game for their own spin-off series, they think it might be an improvement on their current shows.

"I think [our own show] would be funnier than both Southern Charm and Summer House," DeSorbo, 29, exclusively told PEOPLE at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED red carpet.

Though DeSorbo, 29, did acknowledge that taking on their own series would be "a lot of pressure," Conover didn't pause a beat: "I would do it."

The 33-year-old Sewing Down South founder continued, "I think it'd be fun to see us in our off time."

RELATED: Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover's Relationship Timeline

Summer House star DeSorbo connected with Southern Charm-er Conover when they both starred in Winter House in early 2021. Though they did not become romantic during filming, things started to heat up and they were first reportedly linked in April 2021. The ups and downs of their relationship played out on the most recent season of Summer House before they officially became a couple in October 2021.

DeSorbo admitted that, despite the "pressure" of having her love life play out across multiple reality TV shows, "I feel like it actually keeps us in line because everyone's gonna see us, including our parents."

Conover added, "Everyone is going to see everything. It's kind of opened up the multiverse of the Bravo MCU. It's been fun, though, kind of mixing it up because going up to Summer House is different than coming to Southern Charm. It's neat after the fact to see kind of the different environment."

RELATED: Craig Conover and Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo Talked About Having 'Kids and a Family': 'We're Happy'

The couple are currently still keeping their relationship long-distance, with DeSorbo based in New York and Conover in Charleston, South Carolina.

"We're still in the first year of our relationship. So I think we're just, like, loving that," DeSorbo said. "But when it comes time, we'll talk about it.

Conover said he believes the twosome will "probably always have a place in New York and also one in Charleston."

"I think when we have kids one day," he adds, "that'll be the deciding factor."

Season 8 of Southern Charm premieres June 23 on Bravo.

