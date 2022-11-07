Do you get paid time off to vote in midterms? There's no federal law, but these states allow it

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·8 min read

Election Day is near, and while some Americans prefer to vote in-person rather than by mail, they may be wondering if it'll be possible to go cast their ballot if their work schedule gets in the way.

In the U.S., there is no federal law mandating employers give workers time to go vote or offer paid time off for doing so. In April, House Democrats introduced the Time Off to Vote Act, which would require employees get at least two consecutive hours of paid leave to vote, making it unlawful for an employer to "interfere with the right to take such leave." However, the bill has yet to be voted on in Congress.

Instead, each state has their own laws on voting and time off. More than half of the country allows employees to take time off to vote, but a certain amount of those states will pay for you to do so.

Here is what to know about each state's voting time off laws, according to state laws verified by USA TODAY.

People in privacy booths vote in next week's midterm election at an early voting polling site at Frank McCourt High School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
States where you get paid time off to vote

Nearly half of the country – 24 states and District of Columbia – offer paid time off to vote. There are some stipulations, such as giving an advanced notice, when your shift is scheduled in relation to when polls are open and providing proof of voting to an employer. Only a certain amount of hours are paid to employees.

Here's what states offer paid time off to vote, and what the rules are:

Alaska: There is no time limit for employees leaving work to vote, but employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has two consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift.

Arizona: Three hours of paid time off at the beginning or end of a shift, but employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has three consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employees must also give a day notice of taking time off to vote.

California: Two hours of paid time off at the beginning or end of a shift. Employees must give an advanced notice two working days before Election Day, but employers are required to post a notice at least 10 days before an election explaining the state's voting time off rules.

Colorado: Two hours of paid time off. Employers can decide when the time off is taken, but employees can request for the beginning or end of a shift. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has three consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift.

District of Columbia: Two hours of paid time off. Employers can decide when the time off is taken and require advance notice.

Georgia: Two hours of paid time off at the beginning or end of a shift. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has two consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift.

Hawaii: Two hours of consecutive paid time off.  Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has two consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employees must also provide proof of voting receipt, or employer can deduct pay.

Illinois: Two hours of paid time off. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has two consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employees must also give a day notice of taking time off to vote.

Iowa: Three hours of paid time off. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has three consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employees must also give a day notice of taking time off to vote in writing.

Kansas: Two hours of paid time off. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has two consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employers can decide when the time off is taken, but cannot be during lunch break.

Maryland: Two hours of paid time off. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has two consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employees must give advanced notice of taking time off to vote, and must provide proof of voting afterwards.

Minnesota: No time limit or restrictions, but entitled to time in the morning to vote.

Missouri: Three hours of paid time off. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has three consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employees must also give a day notice of taking time off to vote, and employers can decide when the time off is taken. Employees must give proof of voting.

Nebraska: Two hours of paid time off. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has two consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift.  Employees must also give a day notice of taking time off to vote, and employers can decide when the time off is taken.

Nevada: Paid time off depending how far the polling place is to workplace. Two miles or less, one hour paid. Two to ten miles, two hours paid. More than 10 miles, three hours paid. Employers don't have to provide time off if sufficient time is available relative to distance. Employees must also give a day notice for taking time off to vote.

New Mexico: Two hours of paid time off. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has free time two consecutive hours before or three consecutive hours after their shift. Employers can decide when the time off is taken.

New York: Two hours of paid time off, but as much time necessary to vote. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has four consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employees must also give at least two days, but no more than 10, notice of taking time off to vote.

Ohio: Pay for a "reasonable amount of time" to vote, but only for salaried employees.

Oklahoma: Two hours of paid time off, but more time may be granted if polling place is at further distance. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has three consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employees must also give a three day notice of taking time off to vote, and employers can decide when the time off is taken. Proof of voting is also required.

South Dakota: Two hours of paid time off. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has two consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employers can decide when the time off is taken.

Tennessee: Three hours of paid time off. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has three consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employers can decide when the time off is taken, and employees must also give notice before 12 p.m. the day before Election Day.

Texas: No time limit or restrictions. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has two consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift.

Utah: Two hours of paid time off. Employers can decide when the time off is taken, but employees can request for the beginning or end of a shift. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has three consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift, and employees must also give a day notice of taking time off to vote.

West Virginia: Three hours of paid time off. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has three consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employees must also give three day notice of taking time off to vote and provide proof of voting.

Wyoming: One hour paid off, other than a lunch break. Employers don't have to provide time off if an employee has three consecutive hours of free time before or after their shift. Employee must provide proof of voting.

States where you get time off to vote but don't get paid

Five states offer time off voting, but you won't get paid for doing so. Here's which states do, and how much is allotted:

Alabama: One hour off with no statue specifying pay. Employers must receive "reasonable notice."

Arkansas: Employers must schedule work hours so worker has opportunity to vote.

Kentucky: "Reasonable time" allowed, but no less than four hours. Employees must give a day notice of taking time off to vote and provide proof of voting.

Massachusetts: First two hours when polls open. Employees must apply for voting leave.

Wisconsin: Three consecutive hours. Employees must give a day notice of taking time off to vote.

States without laws on giving employees time off to vote

The rest of the 21 states do not have laws on time off for voting.

Connecticut

Delaware 

Florida

Idaho

Indiana

Louisiana

Maine

Michigan

Mississippi 

Montana

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Carolina

North Dakota: Employers are "encouraged" to allow employees to vote.

Oregon

Pennsylvania 

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

