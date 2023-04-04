Paid parking to ride again in Norfolk this summer

It took two weeks of stops and starts, with a few 17-point turns around the council table, but Norfolk County councillors are gunning the engine on another summer of paid parking in the county’s lakeside towns.

From June 15 to Sept. 5, motorists looking to park by the beach in Port Dover, Turkey Point and Long Point will pay $4 per hour between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

There is no free first hour, as there was when the county introduced paid parking last year.

Bylaw officers will again be out in force to ticket drivers who park illegally or exceed their paid time.

New this summer is a resident pass that allows those who own property in Norfolk or have a vehicle registered to an official county address to park for free for up to four hours on a given day.

Passes are $35 for the season, and additional vehicles at the same address can be registered for $20.

Paid parking returns despite a public survey showing decisive opposition to the idea and complaints from business owners and ratepayers’ associations in the affected communities, who said last year’s pilot project did not achieve the objective of moving cars out of prime parking spots more quickly.

The project did make money, to the tune of $51,600 in net revenue last summer. Council voted to put off deciding how to spend that windfall until next year, once revenue from this summer is added.

The biggest objection to paid parking came from Port Dover, where residents gave Coun. Adam Veri — the only councillor to vote against the idea at Tuesday’s council meeting — an earful about the “affront” of having to pay to park.

Charging for parking “did not solve the problem” of people parking by lakeside businesses and spending the day at the beach, Veri said, adding that resident passes “do not meet the needs or desires of the community.”

Coun. Kim Huffman noted many residents did not understand that there are still many free spots available in Port Dover, where paid parking is restricted to 111 spots on several streets nearest Lake Erie and 34 spaces in two municipal parking lots.

Story continues

There will be 106 paid spots on Cedar Drive along the lake in Turkey Point this summer, and 163 paid spots along Erie Boulevard in Long Point, plus another 30 spots in a parking lot beside the provincial park.

“There’s a misconception … that you have to pay for parking everywhere,” Huffman said.

The decision reached last week followed several hours of debate the previous week, before the question was finally deterred because councillors could not agree on the nature of the resident passes, the cost to park and time limits for users.

“We’re making it much too complicated,” Huffman said during debate. “We’re just trying to cater to too many people. Let’s make it simple.”

On that point, she and Veri agreed.

“As staff and council, we’ve had several discussions on this and it’s still confusing to me,” Veri said.

But Mayor Amy Martin said residents will come on board if the plan is communicated better than it was last summer.

“If we can articulate a clear path forward, I think a lot of the community will buy into it,” said Martin, who directed staff to suggest ways to spend parking revenue on solutions that would increase available parking spots in the participating towns.

J.P. Antonacci, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator