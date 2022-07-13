‘I paid a friend to tile my bathroom and it was shoddy – should he fix it for free?’

bad plumber costs - Nick Meng for The Telegraph

Dear Moral Money,

We wanted our bathroom updated so I turned to the husband of my wife’s friend, who is a plumber. Despite my expectation, there was no friend’s discount, but I didn’t mind paying full price as trusting a tradesman to do a proper job is worth spending money on.

However, a couple of days after the installation, when using the shower, I heard a banging noise coming from behind the newly tiled wall. My research tells me this is caused by the hot water pipe expanding.

I mentioned this to our friend and asked him to come back and fix it – however this is quite a big job as he would have to remove the work just done. His suggestion was effectively to get over it as it was no big deal.

However, it irks me every time I hear it. I paid good money for this work, to someone who I trusted to do a proper job. Both my suggestions that he should come back to do the work, or reimburse me so I can pay someone else to fix it were scoffed at. I suggested he should have tested the pipework and he said they would never get anything done if they did that, and probably wouldn’t have heard it over the music anyway. Both ludicrous excuses if you ask me.

We live in a nice area, and have a nice house, and I suspect he is taking advantage of that. My wife wants me to drop it so we don’t look petty. But I am not at ease with this situation. What can I do?

AD, via email

Dear AD,

It might seem obvious that asking your friend to fix the poor job they did is well within your rights, and we are inclined to agree. But understandably you have to judge how this affects your wife’s friendship.

Bathroom installation certainly isn’t cheap and it seems a shame you must pay more on top of the original job. According to Household Quotes, removing an existing bath and fitting a new one can cost up to £150-£200 a day, while the tiling can cost between £600-£900 for four days.

In the case of a faulty service, you should be able to contact your plumber to fix the issue at no additional charge. This should apply regardless of your relationship with them as you have paid for a service that has failed to be correctly completed. Other plumbers have told you they would have checked the pipework, so there is a legitimate legal claim here as well.

However, the time, effort and expense, never mind the social cost of this, are worth considering. Any awkwardness between your wife and her friend would be unpleasant.

A lesson for everyone, however, that mixing business and friends is fraught with danger.

It is also worthwhile to research a company beforehand and pay attention to credited reviews. This can give you an idea of the company’s quality of service and whether they have had any issues, such as this, in the past.

I would suggest making one more plea to the plumber asking them to rectify this shoddy work, but should that fail, as your wife is asking you not to escalate things then perhaps that is the best course of action.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below and by emailing moralmoney@telegraph.co.uk.

You can also put any question to us (and anonymously) by using the email address above.

Last week’s Moral Money: ‘My fiancée wants to splurge our house deposit on a big wedding – what can I do?’

Dear Moral Money,

My partner and I are in the midst of planning our wedding, while simultaneously looking to purchase our first home together. Juggling the two has become fraught as property prices continue to rise, despite frequent warnings that a crash is coming.

At the moment, getting on the house ladder seems like a pipe dream. Now my fiancée is trying to convince me to spend a big chunk of the deposit on the wedding instead.

Buying a property has always been a bigger priority for me than having a large wedding, however my other half says that seeing as we won’t be able to afford a home for ages we should splash out and “enjoy the moment”.

She has a point, we can’t keep living for tomorrow, but I can’t help but think purchasing a home, which is a lifetime investment, is far more important than one day, no matter how lovely it is. What should I do?

IF, via email

Unfortunately early adulthood often means debating how to spend limited savings on a mixture of first properties, weddings and children.

Due to the steep rise in property prices which – as you say – hasn’t yet shown any real sign of slowing, many couples decide to prioritise saving over a large wedding, or decide not to get married at all.

The average cost of a British wedding last year was £17,500, according to wedding website Hitched, while the average house price was around £300,000 in April this year, says the Office for National Statistics. And it’s becoming harder to find bargains. The traditionally cheaper countryside has seen far bigger increases – up 29pc over the past five years, according to Nationwide – than cities.

Cut out the big day – and you’re halfway to a 10pc deposit. It’s not hard to see why you’re reluctant to go along with your fiancée.

That said, most of us who struggled through the past two years of Covid can sympathise with your betrothed. We all deserve a party and maybe you’ve already pushed back the wedding. A good wedding is for everyone and perhaps you feel like you’d like to do something for your friends and family, rather than spending all your cash on bricks and mortar.

Maybe it doesn’t have to be a choice between house or wedding. A simple solution could be to have a much smaller wedding than you originally planned. Lots of people forced to have 30 guests as a maximum during the pandemic said that they actually preferred the extra intimacy.

When you really strip everything back, you and your fiancée are the only people who have to be there. Focus on yourselves and perhaps you’ll find the finances fall into place.

Poll results: Should our reader spend a house deposit on a big wedding?

Yes - it's worth it for a big day to remember - 1pc

Yes - but only a limited amount and if the wedding is much smaller - 23pc

No - his fiancée should find another way to pay for a big wedding - 9pc

No - buying a house is a much bigger priority - 67pc