PAI Health Selected into Ping An Technology Innovation Center

Company selected amongst top 10 out of 1442 companies reviewed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today PAI Health , a heart health software company, announces that it has been selected as one of the top 10 companies accepted onto Ping An Technology Innovation Center for the Cohort 5 China Expansion Program running from July to December 2020. During the rigorous selection process, Ping An Technology Innovation Center did industry research and reviewed 1442 companies from all over the world and conducted multiple rounds of online interviews with finalists. The acceptance rate was less than 0.7%.



As Ericson Chan, CEO of Ping An Technology pointed out, “China Expansion Program has broadened its internal reach throughout Ping An Group, bringing new technologies to plenty of product and technology teams within Ping An subsidiaries for collaboration considerations.” Ping An Technology Innovation Center collects the technology needs of Ping An subsidiaries, sources and selects high-tech companies globally who meet these requirements, and invites them to land in the Chinese market as cohort companies. It also helps these cohort companies localize their technologies with the help of Ping An's powerful technology platforms, and manages their technical and commercial collaborations with Ping An subsidiaries throughout the 5-month acceleration period.

“We selected PAI Health for their innovative technology as we believe it can have a profound impact on world health, helping more people take preventative care by becoming more physically active,” says their account manager from Ping An Technology Innovation Center. “Their science-backed solution has the potential to be integrated across many business partnerships and applications.”

PAI Health is known for its innovation in biometric sensing and algorithm development with data insights rooted in the proven science of cardiorespiratory fitness, one of the leading predictors of health and longevity. The company’s digital services, that are both device and platform agnostic, enable insurers, corporations and health providers to engage, assess, monitor and guide people toward better health.

“We are honored to be selected into the Ping An Technology Innovation Center’s China Expansion Program,” said Sally Powell, General Manager of PAI Health. “We look forward to collaborating with such high caliber tech companies to expand our services and deploy our new health standard for physical activity across the Chinese market.”

About PAI Health

PAI Health allows organizations to assess, monitor and guide their people to better health to reduce risk and costs, while providing individuals with motivational guidance on recommended physical activity levels for better health. The company is on path to establish the science-backed Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) score as the global health standard for physical activity through partnerships with insurers, employee wellness programs, technology platforms, health care providers and other industry partners. For more information, visit www.paihealth.com .

PAI Health Media Contact

Tricia Burton

pr@paihealth.com

About Ping An Technology Innovation Center

Ping An Technology Innovation Center, founded by Ping An Technology in 2017, is Ping An’s open innovation platform and strongly supported by Shenzhen Futian District and Ping An Global Voyager Fund.

The 5-month acceleration program is designed to empower technology founders with education, tools and resources they need to validate, reinforce, scale and localize their businesses behind the strength of the Ping An brand. The program is based in Futian, Shenzhen.



