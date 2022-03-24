Is PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does PagSeguro Digital Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2021, PagSeguro Digital had R$1.01b of debt, up from none a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has R$2.58b in cash, leading to a R$1.57b net cash position.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is PagSeguro Digital's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that PagSeguro Digital had liabilities of R$19.0b due within 12 months and liabilities of R$1.57b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had R$2.58b in cash and R$24.1b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast R$6.10b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that PagSeguro Digital is taking a careful approach to debt. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that PagSeguro Digital has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

We note that PagSeguro Digital grew its EBIT by 29% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine PagSeguro Digital's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While PagSeguro Digital has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, PagSeguro Digital recorded negative free cash flow, in total. Debt is usually more expensive, and almost always more risky in the hands of a company with negative free cash flow. Shareholders ought to hope for an improvement.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that PagSeguro Digital has net cash of R$1.57b, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 29% over the last year. So we don't have any problem with PagSeguro Digital's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example PagSeguro Digital has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

