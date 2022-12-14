Paging Elon Musk: Poll shows Americans back Twitter safeguards amid worry over hate speech

Susan Page, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Americans by overwhelming numbers express concern about the rise of antisemitism and white nationalism in the United States, a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, and most say social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have an obligation to curtail hate speech on their sites.

Those findings of public opinion conflict with the actions of billionaire Elon Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist" who bought Twitter in October. Since he dismantled some policies designed to limit disinformation and expressions of hatred, the Center for Countering Digital Hate and other analysts have reported that online slurs against Blacks, Jews, gays and others have soared.

On Monday, Musk disbanded the Trust and Safety Council, an advisory group of civil rights and child safety advocates formed to guide the company through content moderation issues.

In the poll, a 52% majority of those surveyed say social media companies have a responsibility to restrict hateful or inaccurate posts. In contrast, 39% say the sites should be an open forum, even if speech is hateful or inaccurate.

On this, there are sharp differences by gender and political philosophy.

Trump in trouble: Republican support for his 2024 bid falls amid political, legal setbacks

Men by 11 percentage points endorse an open forum online; women by 38 points say hate speech should be limited. Liberals and moderates overwhelmingly support restricting hate speech online; conservatives by more than 2-1 oppose it.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters, taken by landline and cell phone Dec. 7-11, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Elon Musk shown on a cellphone that's leaning against a computer monitor filled with Twitter logos in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 5, 2022.
In the survey, three of four Americans, 74%, say they are concerned about rising hate speech; nearly half, 49%, are "very concerned." While Democrats express more alarm than Republicans, a majority across lines of race, region, age and partisanship see a worrisome rise in hatred against Black and Jewish Americans.

About Elon Musk himself, views are divided.

Overall, he scores a rating of 34% favorable, 42% unfavorable; 19% are undecided or never heard of him.While 60% of Republicans view him favorably, just 7% of Democrats do.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, sees in the poll's data "a potentially dangerous picture of Elon Musk being aligned with white nationalism." Among those who aren't concerned about hate speech, he is seen favorably by 61%. Among those who are very concerned, he is seen unfavorably by 63%.

Black voters view him unfavorably by more than 3-1, 54%-16%.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Twitter limits backed as concerns grow over racism, antisemitism: poll

