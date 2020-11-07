'A new page for America': Hillary Clinton, Kerry Washington, celebs react to Joe Biden's win

After three days of anticipating 2020 election results, the United States has a president-elect: Joe Biden. Celebrities eagerly stormed Twitter to share their reactions to the long-awaited news.

On Saturday, Biden pulled ahead to receive the necessary 270 Electoral College votes and defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States. His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots.

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton thanked "everyone who helped make this happen."

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America," Clinton tweeted. "Onward, together."

Kerry Washington expressed her gratitude for those who turned out and voted.

"The people have spoken! Thank you to everyone who used your vote and your voice to make history," she tweeted alongside a photo of her and Biden. "PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris."

Meghan McCain congratulated Biden and shared an old photo of her shaking the 46th president's hand.

"Congratulations Mr. President!," McCain tweeted. "One of the truly decent and moral men I’ve ever had the privilege of knowing. Please lead our nation bravely towards healing and bipartisanship."

Sarah Paulson shared a poem by Seamus Heaney to illustrate how she felt about Biden and Harris' win.

Weeping with joy. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris

“History says don’t hope

On this side of the grave.

But then, once in a lifetime

The longed for tidal wave

Of justice can rise up

And hope and history rhyme.”

-Seamus Heaney pic.twitter.com/E9VJcBHM91













— Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 7, 2020

Maria Shriver expressed her belief in Biden's ability to set a "new tone" for the country.

"I believe @JoeBiden will work to unite the country. He will put our country over party. That will be good for all of us," Shriver tweeted. "Today begins a new phase. A new tone, a new dawn. May we all take a deep breathe and exhale. And accept reality. #PresidentElectJoe."

Actor Daniel Dae Kim wrote: "Finally breathing. And now, to quote the great Tony Kushner, 'The great work begins.'"

Designer Kenneth Cole tweeted a video of New York City where honking horns and cheers can be heard: "NYC right now #PresidentElectJoe."

Aside from joyous reactions to Biden's win, stars also celebrated Harris being the first African American and South Asian-American woman to be elected vice-president.

Niecy Nash shared a smiling photo of Harris and simply wrote: "Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris" with three hand-clapping emojis.

Katie Cassidy shared her excitement over Biden and Harris' wins.

"MR. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN!!!!!!!!," tweeted Cassidy. "Also... THE FIRST FEMALE BLACK VP!!! The best news I've heard all year!!!! Let this show that being a good person will ALWAYS win. Love will always win."

"American Pickle" actor Kalen Allen celebrated Harris' historic win and what it means for Black women.

"Black women have carried this nation on its back since its creation! “This is for colored girls who have considered suicide, but are movin to the ends of their own rainbows! I present to you the Vice-President Elect Madame @kamalaharris," Allen wrote.

