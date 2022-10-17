The Pagan Law Firm: Tough, Dedicated Attorneys Who Fight for Their Clients' Recovery

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 17, 2022 / Each year, thousands of individuals in New York find themselves in situations causing injuries ranging from minor scrapes and bruises, to serious injury and death.

The Center for Disease Control reports nearly 25 million physician office visits for injuries yearly, with the number of emergency department visits for injuries a staggering 97.9 million nationwide.

Although most injuries are simply the result of being in the wrong place at the wrong time, or due to innocent oversights or misjudgments, in other cases, such injuries are the result of the negligence of another party.

This quarter, The Pagan Law Firm highlights the importance of victims' understanding their rights, and the ways in which a personal injury law firm can help them get the justice and compensation they deserve.

Personal Injuries: an epidemic in New York and Across the Country

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), injuries are a major public health concern, impacting tens of millions of individuals annually.

Annual Injury Statistics Overview

3 million+ non-fatal injuries

200,955 deaths

61 deaths per 100,000 population

42,114 unintentional fall deaths

40,698 motor vehicle traffic deaths

87,404 unintentional poisoning deaths

*Source, CDC

**Source, American Association for the Surgery of Trauma

Personal Injury Victim's Rights

Individuals who are victims of physical injury in New York are entitled to certain rights granted to them under NY law. Such laws cover harm incurred as a result of another party's actions, inactions, and/or negligence, ranging from minor to severe injuries, and in some cases, death.

Such victims are entitled to make a claim for compensation, including that for:

Medical Expenses

Loss of Future Earning Potential

Lost Wages

Pain and Suffering

Emotional Distress and Mental Anguish

Loss of Consortium

Punitive Damages

And more…

Aggressive Representation from NY Personal Injury Attorneys with a Passion for Justice

The Pagan Law Firm's personal injury lawyers understand that becoming a victim of injury due to the negligence of another person or party is often a traumatizing, stressful, and difficult time.

Story continues

Their attorneys are committed to helping their clients see the light at the end of the tunnel, providing exceptional representation, and an aggressive pursuit of justice in the form of compensation.

According to The Pagan Law Firm, they act as a staunch advocate for their clients, working tirelessly on their behalf so that they can focus on what matters most: recovery.

From insurance claims, to negotiation and litigation, The Pagan Law Firm will pursue every avenue of justice in an effort to obtain the highest compensation for their clients. While no amount of money can erase the pain, suffering, and anguish caused by an injury, it can help equip and provide for victims and their families, acting as a tool to help them move forward with their lives.

Common Types of Personal Injury Cases in New York

Medical Malpractice

Construction Accidents

Premises Liability Accidents

Motor Vehicle Accidents

Products Liability Accidents

Police Misconduct

Slip and Fall

Traumatic Brain Injury (TMI)

And more…

About The Pagan Law Firm

For more than three decades, the personal injury lawyers at The Pagan Law firm have been proudly serving clients in New York City and surrounding areas. Specializing in personal injury cases throughout New York, its team is committed to fighting for its clients and helping them navigate the often complex and challenging legal system. Offering compassionate service, staunch advocacy, and aggressive representation, the firm's talented pool of personal injury attorneys vigorously pursue maximum compensation for injury victims.

Those interested in learning more about the firm or in scheduling a free initial consultation, are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 219-544-5320.

Source: https://www.thepaganlawfirm.com/

Email: wpagan@thepaganlawfirm.com

Phone Number: 219-319-1573

SOURCE: The Pagan Law Firm





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/720678/The-Pagan-Law-Firm-Tough-Dedicated-Attorneys-Who-Fight-for-Their-Clients-Recovery



