PAG Compressor Oil Market to hit USD 2.7 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

PAG compressor oil industry is projected to register 8.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 owing to rising demand for air compressors in the industrial sector.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 05, 2022

The PAG compressor oil market value is estimated to cross USD 2.7 billion by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The thriving manufacturing industry in Europe and North America is slated to drive the market outlook. Compressor oils are key equipment in several manufacturing industries including plastic manufacturing, automotive, fabrication sector, food and beverages, chemical, and pharmaceuticals. PAG compressor oil is known for its ability to reduce friction and minimize energy consumption, thus promoting cost savings for companies operating in the aforementioned verticals.

Increased usage in several industries to promote product demand in centrifugal compressors

Centrifugal compressors segment is projected to surge beyond $71 million by 2032. In centrifugal compressors, PAG oil is utilized to lubricate radial and thrust rolling elements bearing and radial and thrust journal bearings across different industries. In addition, the mounting product demand from natural gas processing facilities, thermal power plants, chemical plants, and oil refineries would complement the centrifugal compressors segment growth.

Growing vehicle production and sales to bolster PAG compressor oil adoption in automotive sector

PAG compressor oil market from automotive sector is speculated to depict over 8.5% CAGR between 2023-2032. Expanding automobile production and sales worldwide, on account of growing disposable incomes and urbanization, would favor industry landscape.

Growth Drivers:

  • Mature manufacturing sector in North America and Europe

  • High growth in the Asia Pacific construction and infrastructure industry

  • Growth in passenger vehicle sales

Penetration of large-scale industries to accelerate market trends in the Europe

Europe PAG compressor oil market size is anticipated to be valued at more than $435 million by 2032. This is attributed to the expanding presence of various end-user industries including chemical, manufacturing, mining, food and beverage, and automotive in the European continent. As these verticals are expanding at a stellar pace, the demand for PAG compressor oils with improved operation cycles and the ability to reduce maintenance time would gain massive traction in the ensuing years.

Strategic efforts by behemoths to expedite industry expansion

Prominent companies operating in the global PAG compressor oil market are BOSS Lubricants, Philip 66 Lubricants, Idemitsu Lubricants America, AMSOIL Inc., Total Lubricants USA, Sudheimer Car Technik Vertriebs (SCT) (MANNOL), and Exxon Mobil Corporation, amongst others.

