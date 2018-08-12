Paffett beats DTM title rival di Resta to pole for Brands race two

Paffett beats di Resta to pole for race two

DTM championship leader Gary Paffett beat title rival Paul di Resta to pole for Sunday's second race at Brands Hatch as Mercedes drivers locked out the top three positions.

Paffett set the fastest time of the weekend so far on his final lap of the 20-minute session, recording a 1m17948s in his Mercedes C63 to eclipse fellow Briton di Resta's early benchmark by 0.073 seconds.

Di Resta failed to improve on his second set of runs, securing Paffett a fourth pole of the season.

Former Manor and Sauber Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein completed the top three, qualifying only 13 thousandths slower than di Resta.

Rene Rast was the fastest non-Mercedes driver in fourth, a little more than a tenth off the pace in his Audi RS5, ahead of Saturday front row starter Lucas Auer and Robin Frijns.

Race one runner-up Augusto Farfus was BMW's leading representative in seventh, with Loic Duval (Audi) eighth ahead of another two BMW drivers - Marco Wittmann and Philipp Eng.

The third Briton on the grid, Jamie Green, was 11th and less than four tenths off pole in his RS5 ahead of Mike Rockenfeller.

All but one of the 18 cars qualified within a second of each other, with Bruno Spengler bringing up the rear by improving to a 1m19.115s on his final lap.

Qualifying result

Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 Gary Paffett HWA Mercedes 1m17.948s - 7 2 Paul Di Resta HWA Mercedes 1m18.021s 0.073s 7 3 Pascal Wehrlein HWA Mercedes 1m18.034s 0.086s 8 4 Rene Rast Rosberg Audi 1m18.052s 0.104s 9 5 Lucas Auer HWA Mercedes 1m18.135s 0.187s 8 6 Robin Frijns Abt Audi 1m18.140s 0.192s 11 7 Augusto Farfus RMG BMW 1m18.182s 0.234s 7 8 Loic Duval Phoenix Audi 1m18.205s 0.257s 11 9 Marco Wittmann RMG BMW 1m18.244s 0.296s 9 10 Philipp Eng RMR BMW 1m18.304s 0.356s 7 11 Jamie Green Rosberg Audi 1m18.315s 0.367s 9 12 Mike Rockenfeller Phoenix Audi 1m18.330s 0.382s 9 13 Timo Glock RMR BMW 1m18.508s 0.560s 7 14 Daniel Juncadella HWA Mercedes 1m18.517s 0.569s 7 15 Nico Muller Abt Audi 1m18.607s 0.659s 9 16 Joel Eriksson RBM BMW 1m18.654s 0.706s 9 17 Edoardo Mortara HWA Mercedes 1m18.670s 0.722s 9 18 Bruno Spengler RBM BMW 1m19.115s 1.167s 8