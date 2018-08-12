Paffett beats DTM title rival di Resta to pole for Brands race two

Jack Cozens
Autosport
Paffett beats di Resta to pole for race two
Paffett beats di Resta to pole for race two

DTM championship leader Gary Paffett beat title rival Paul di Resta to pole for Sunday's second race at Brands Hatch as Mercedes drivers locked out the top three positions.

Paffett set the fastest time of the weekend so far on his final lap of the 20-minute session, recording a 1m17948s in his Mercedes C63 to eclipse fellow Briton di Resta's early benchmark by 0.073 seconds.

Di Resta failed to improve on his second set of runs, securing Paffett a fourth pole of the season.

Former Manor and Sauber Formula 1 driver Pascal Wehrlein completed the top three, qualifying only 13 thousandths slower than di Resta.

Rene Rast was the fastest non-Mercedes driver in fourth, a little more than a tenth off the pace in his Audi RS5, ahead of Saturday front row starter Lucas Auer and Robin Frijns.

Race one runner-up Augusto Farfus was BMW's leading representative in seventh, with Loic Duval (Audi) eighth ahead of another two BMW drivers - Marco Wittmann and Philipp Eng.

The third Briton on the grid, Jamie Green, was 11th and less than four tenths off pole in his RS5 ahead of Mike Rockenfeller.

All but one of the 18 cars qualified within a second of each other, with Bruno Spengler bringing up the rear by improving to a 1m19.115s on his final lap.

Qualifying result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Gary Paffett

HWA

Mercedes

1m17.948s

-

7

2

Paul Di Resta

HWA

Mercedes

1m18.021s

0.073s

7

3

Pascal Wehrlein

HWA

Mercedes

1m18.034s

0.086s

8

4

Rene Rast

Rosberg

Audi

1m18.052s

0.104s

9

5

Lucas Auer

HWA

Mercedes

1m18.135s

0.187s

8

6

Robin Frijns

Abt

Audi

1m18.140s

0.192s

11

7

Augusto Farfus

RMG

BMW

1m18.182s

0.234s

7

8

Loic Duval

Phoenix

Audi

1m18.205s

0.257s

11

9

Marco Wittmann

RMG

BMW

1m18.244s

0.296s

9

10

Philipp Eng

RMR

BMW

1m18.304s

0.356s

7

11

Jamie Green

Rosberg

Audi

1m18.315s

0.367s

9

12

Mike Rockenfeller

Phoenix

Audi

1m18.330s

0.382s

9

13

Timo Glock

RMR

BMW

1m18.508s

0.560s

7

14

Daniel Juncadella

HWA

Mercedes

1m18.517s

0.569s

7

15

Nico Muller

Abt

Audi

1m18.607s

0.659s

9

16

Joel Eriksson

RBM

BMW

1m18.654s

0.706s

9

17

Edoardo Mortara

HWA

Mercedes

1m18.670s

0.722s

9

18

Bruno Spengler

RBM

BMW

1m19.115s

1.167s

8

What to Read Next