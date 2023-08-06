Paedophile rock star Ian Watkins in critical condition after prison stabbing

Lostprophets frontman and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins was jailed in 2013 - PA

Ian Watkins, the paedophile former rock star, is in a critical condition in hospital after being ambushed by fellow prisoners, who took him hostage and then stabbed him in the neck.

The former Lostprophets singer was attacked at HMP Wakefield prison in West Yorkshire where he is serving 29 years for a string of appalling child sex attacks.

Watkins, 46, was taken hostage by three fellow prisoners on Saturday morning and held for around six hours before being stabbed with a makeshift blade and then released, according to sources.

It is believed the suspects are all prisoners serving lengthy sentences and had deliberately targeted Watkins because of his crimes.

He was taken to hospital where remained in a critical condition although his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the attack, but it is not clear if any arrests have been made.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Police are investigating an incident which took place on Saturday at HMP Wakefield. We are unable to comment further while the police investigate.”

Watkins is an inmate at HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire - Good TV

Watkins was jailed in December 2013 for 13 child sex offences, including the attempted rape of a baby.

The sentencing judge at the time, Mr Justice Royce, said the case broke “new ground” and “plunged into new depths of depravity”.

Watkins was also condemned for showing no remorse for his actions and it was later revealed he had spoken to a female fan from prison about his sex offences, describing them as “mega lolz”

The attack on Watkins occurred at HMP Wakefield, which is known as Monster Mansion because of the large number of very dangerous and serious criminals housed there.

In 2005, Ian Huntley, the Soham murderer, was scalded with boiling water by serial killer Mark Hobson, who was already serving a whole life tariff.

In 2013 Mark Bridger, who abducted and murdered April Jones, was slashed across the face by fellow inmate Juvinal Ferreira.

The wound was so deep it severed an artery in Bridger’s head and he required emergency surgery to save his life.

Story continues

Ferreira, a convicted rapist and killer, claimed he had attacked Bridger in an attempt to get him to reveal where he had hidden April’s remains.

He had his life sentence doubled for the attack.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.